Trevor Johnston - Donegal Rugby Sports Star 1979 - still a great friend - Eamonn Friel

Trevor Johnston, Donegal Town Rugby club was the Donegal Sports Star Rugby winner four decades ago in 2019.

The Ballintra native played rugby for Donegal Town for the best part of two decades before retiring at the age of 42 in 1994. He suffered a serious neck injury which forced him to hang up his boots.

One of the founders of the Donegal Town club, Trevor played his first rugby with Sligo Grammar School with whom he won a Connacht Colleges Cup, in 1969.

Sligo Grammar defeated Galway rugby nursery Garbally College, Ballinasloe.

Trevor was a hooker and captained the team in 1976 and ‘77 and held literally every position in the club and was involved in coaching in his 20 plus years at the club.

He now lives in the UK and was not at Monday evening’s launch of the 2019 Donegal Sports Star Awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, which honoured the Sports Stars of 40 years ago, but was represented by Eamonn Friel, a lifelong friend and former playing colleague and soldier in arms in the front row.

“Trevor was the captain when I joined the club,” said Eamon.

“He was the hooker and I was a prop and we played alongside each other for years and became very good friends.

“He was a very good hooker and we enjoyed a lot of success together.

Trevor went to Sligo Grammar and would have played his first rugby at school. He was also one of the founding members of the club in 1973.

“He got a job in the bank after leaving school and would have worked up the North and also played rugby for Omagh, City of Derry and Armagh for a number of years.

“But he played most of his rugby with Donegal Town and had a great run moving up from the bottom league right up to Junior 1 over a 12 year period.

“We entered a team in the Ulster League for the first time the year I joined the club and we won our first league in 1979, the year Trevor won the Sports Star award.

“We won a load of cups and it was a great time for the club and we had great fun and there was a great bond between the players. We were all friends.

“Myself and Trevor became great friends and we are great friends to this day and we chat at least once a week.

“Trevor lived most of his life in the North, the last 15 years or so in Irvinestown and he only emigrated to England about six months ago.

“He has two daughters. They both live in Birmingham so he moved over to be beside them.

“He would have done a lot of work coaching in the club down the years and still has a great interest in the club and is still a Donegal Town man.

“And he still treasures his Donegal Sports Star award from 1979 and is very proud of it.”

Many people will also remember the work that Trevor Johnston did as PRO for the Donegal Town club. His reports under the pen name ‘The Rucker’ were always worth reading, balanced, witty and concise. And the reports in the pages of the Donegal Democrat had a real insider view as Johnston played in most of those matches.