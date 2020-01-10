DONAL REID COLUMN: Playing inter-county football won't put shoes on wains feet

The New Year didn’t exactly begin with fireworks for Donegal in MacCumhaill Park last Sunday. Like most other inter-county teams, Donegal and Monaghan are using the McKenna Cup for exploratory purposes. It is the same country-wide where the various provinces have their respective pre-season competitions in both football and hurling. Monaghan, as always, proved a tough nut to crack and were unfortunate not to have won this tussle. Donegal can thank goalkeeper Shaun Patton who saved a penalty in the dying minutes when Donegal’s discipline went askew.

Irrespective of the nature of the competition or the quality on show, players and managers want to win. The GAA’s dilemma with fixtures continues to frustrate both managers and players though.

The Sigerson Cup overlaps these pre-season games where demands on players are simply too much. If the Sigerson Cup and other third level competitions are going to be played at this time of year, then provincial councils may decide to side-line the pre-season competitions altogether.

Even at this early stage, managers will have their sights on the competition that matters; the championship. Those counties who have serious and genuine prospects of provincial and All-Ireland glory will tailor their training and preparations for May to August.

I believe that Donegal is one such county. I know that Declan Bonner is wary of player burnout and injury prevention. We’re back with the ‘big hitters’ in the league this season where there will be no easy games. The only positive for Declan and other managers is that all teams, possibly with the exception of Dublin, face the same challenges.

While the inter-county teams were renewing old rivalries last weekend, the All-Ireland club semi-finals were taking place where Ulster holders, Kilcoo pulled off a shock to beat Dublin and Leinster champions St.Enda’s. This was a thoroughly enjoyable game played under flood lights in Breffni Park, Cavan.

The Down title holders certainly rode their luck in a pulsating final ten minutes but, every credit must be given to Kilcoo for their enthusiasm and collective effort. Donegal senior champions Glenties know all about their fitness, guile and tremendous work rate.

From a Donegal perspective, Kilcoo’s astonishing result is a good reflection on club football here. Gweedore led the way in 2018 and Glenties just fell short in 2019. Title favourites Corofin had an easy enough victory over Munster champions Nemo Rangers in the other semi-final. Corofin were simply fantastic and were a joy to watch. I believe that they have improved from last season when they lifted the All-Ireland title for a second successive year.

I’ll certainly be shouting for Kilcoo in the All-Ireland final, however I believe that the Down men may need a small miracle. It is interesting to note that the All-Ireland club finals in football and hurling have been moved to January so that inter-county teams will have access to all club players for the National League. I’m not so sure if these players who have played all through the winter will be used by their respective counties at the beginning of the league but undoubtedly, they’ll be useful for the latter parts of the league when they have had some recovery time.

If Declan Bonner isn’t happy about the scheduling of the Sigerson Cup, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte isn’t very happy either. Mickey has a problem with the GAA’s association with Australian Rules football. Tyrone may lose their star forward Cathal McShane to Australia this year which would be a massive loss for the O’Neill county and for Gaelic football in general. He is obviously disappointed that he may be without the services of the very talented McShane and that the GAA is an accomplice to his potential move.

I appreciate Harte’s stance but I also see the dilemma facing GAA players who could make the transition into the professional Aussie Rules game where the players get well paid. It’s also worth noting that it’s a dilemma for the player because he is leaving the game that he loves to participate in a game that is a dragging match played with a rugby ball.

However, playing inter-county Gaelic football certainly won’t put shoes on the wains’ feet. It’ll probably cost the player money for the privilege of representing his county in Ireland.

In terms of player welfare in respect of injury, one only has to listen to Luke Keaney’s podcast to see how he was treated by our county board. Luke isn’t the only one to suffer. I know of at least one other who probably wouldn’t want to go public with his testimony. Down the years, this has been a persistent and serious difficulty for players. Many of us, who were labelled heroes of 1992, are the walking wounded who suffered life changing injuries while we represented our county. Nobody sees or ever hears about the consequences of wearing the county colours.

Yes, things have improved in modern times, however as with Luke Keaney, there are still players who are side lined, ignored and forgotten about. Fringe players and squad players deserve equal respect that regular and high-profile players get. Management and medical staff can only do so much. County boards need to step up to the mark and provide the financial support for all injured players. I hope that Luke’s public testimony gives other players the courage to speak up.

In conclusion, I’d like to wish former Dungloe and Donegal ‘great’ Tony Boyle a happy 50th birthday. Welcome to the Quinquagenarian Club.

