Donegal League back in full swing this weekend after Christmas break

There is a full list of fixtures in the Donegal League this weekend, the first full week after the Christmas break.

There were a number of fixtures last weekend with the big game at the top of the table in the Brian McCormick Premier division ended all square at 1-1. That meant that Cappry Rovers stay five points clear at the top, but have a game more played.

This week Cappry travel to Cranford and will be expecting to keep their good run going. Kilmacrennan Celtic face a tough test away to Keadue Rovers, while Donegal Town will be hoping to get a first win when they entertain bottom of the table Milford United.

The Temple Domestic Appliances Division One is becoming the most competitive with five teams within three points of each other. The big clash on Sunday sees third placed Ballybofey United host second placed Convoy Arsenal.

Leaders Glenea United are away to fourth placed Rathmullan while Kerrykeel travel to Tymeen to face Letterbarrow.

In Division Two leaders Whitestrand United host Deele Harps and will be expecting to win while second placed Swilly Rovers are at home to third in the table Raphoe Town, and that could be a big game as regards promotion. Swilly are two points ahead of Raphoe with a game in hand and they will probably increase that lead on Sunday.

In the Saturday Glencar Division One, leaders Donegal Town Reserves face a tricky away assignment against Kildrum Tigers. With Donegal having a seven point lead, Oldtown, Keadue and Strand need to record wins.

In the Old Orchard Division Two, leaders Drumkeen United Reserves and Cappry Rovers Reserves should record wins.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 11

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One K.O. 2p.m.

Arranmore United v Glenea United Reserves (1p.m.)

Kildrum Tigers Reserves v Donegal Town Res

Fintown Harps AFC v Keadue Rovers Res

Milford United Reserves v Oldtown Celtic

Glencar Celtic v Strand Rovers

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumbar F.C. v Drumkeen United Reserves

Cranford United Reserves v Dunlewey Celtic

Castlefin Celtic Reserves v Copany Rovers

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves

Cappry Rovers Reserves v Ballybofey United Reserves

Sunday, January 12

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier DivISION K.O. 2p.m.

Drumkeen United P v P Kildrum Tigers

Keadue Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Castlefin Celtic v Bonagee United

Cranford United v Cappry Rovers

Donegal Town v Milford United

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Ballybofey United v Convoy Arsenal

St. Catherines v Drumoghill F.C.

Rathmullan Celtic v Glenea United

Lifford Celtic v Gweedore Celtic

Letterbarrow Celtic v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Whitestrand United v Deele Harps

Swilly Rovers v Raphoe Town

Curragh Athletic v Dunkineely Celtic

Lagan Harps v Glenree United