Donegal League back in full swing this weekend after Christmas break

Contact
There is a full list of fixtures in the Donegal League this weekend, the first full week after the Christmas break.
There were a number of fixtures last weekend with the big game at the top of the table in the Brian McCormick Premier division ended all square at 1-1. That meant that Cappry Rovers stay five points clear at the top, but have a game more played.
This week Cappry travel to Cranford and will be expecting to keep their good run going. Kilmacrennan Celtic face a tough test away to Keadue Rovers, while Donegal Town will be hoping to get a first win when they entertain bottom of the table Milford United.
The Temple Domestic Appliances Division One is becoming the most competitive with five teams within three points of each other. The big clash on Sunday sees third placed Ballybofey United host second placed Convoy Arsenal.
Leaders Glenea United are away to fourth placed Rathmullan while Kerrykeel travel to Tymeen to face Letterbarrow.
In Division Two leaders Whitestrand United host Deele Harps and will be expecting to win while second placed Swilly Rovers are at home to third in the table Raphoe Town, and that could be a big game as regards promotion. Swilly are two points ahead of Raphoe with a game in hand and they will probably increase that lead on Sunday.
In the Saturday Glencar Division One, leaders Donegal Town Reserves face a tricky away assignment against Kildrum Tigers. With Donegal having a seven point lead, Oldtown, Keadue and Strand need to record wins.
In the Old Orchard Division Two, leaders Drumkeen United Reserves and Cappry Rovers Reserves should record wins.
FIXTURES
Saturday, January 11
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One K.O. 2p.m.
Arranmore United v Glenea United Reserves (1p.m.)
Kildrum Tigers Reserves v Donegal Town Res
Fintown Harps AFC v Keadue Rovers Res
Milford United Reserves v Oldtown Celtic
Glencar Celtic v Strand Rovers
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Drumbar F.C. v Drumkeen United Reserves
Cranford United Reserves v Dunlewey Celtic
Castlefin Celtic Reserves v Copany Rovers
Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
Cappry Rovers Reserves v Ballybofey United Reserves
Sunday, January 12
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier DivISION K.O. 2p.m.
Drumkeen United P v P Kildrum Tigers
Keadue Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Castlefin Celtic v Bonagee United
Cranford United v Cappry Rovers
Donegal Town v Milford United
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Ballybofey United v Convoy Arsenal
St. Catherines v Drumoghill F.C.
Rathmullan Celtic v Glenea United
Lifford Celtic v Gweedore Celtic
Letterbarrow Celtic v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Whitestrand United v Deele Harps
Swilly Rovers v Raphoe Town
Curragh Athletic v Dunkineely Celtic
Lagan Harps v Glenree United
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
This speed reading was detected last night (Thursday) in wet conditions on the Letterkenny dual carriageway
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.