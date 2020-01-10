DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Cruit

Results for Saturday 4th/ Sunday 5th January: Bonner, Gill & Co. Accountants: 1st Gary Boyle (13) 41 Pts; 2nd Brendan Doherty (24) 40 Pts; 3rd Owenie Gallagher (13) 39 Pts; 4th Shaun Timoney (12) 38 Pts Bot; F9 Johndy Boyle (7) 21 Pts; B9 Gerard Dickey (17) 24 Pts. PAR 68. CSS N/Q

Congratulations to Gary Boyle who gets the first berth on the boat for the 2020 ‘Race to Owey’. Gary shot a brilliant 41 pts on Saturday that included a super run on the back 9 where he went 2 under for a run of 7 holes sandwiched in between 2 6s on the 10th and 18th. It gave him 22 pts on the way home to post his winning score.

Second was Brendan Doherty with 40 pts, still performing well after his recent win in the 50/50 competition. Third was Owenie Gallagher who had 3 birdies on his card with a score of 39 pts. Shaun Timoney was the best of 3 38s to take fourth place. The 9s went to Johndy Boyle with 21 pts and Gerard Dickey with 24 pts. Well done to all our prize winners and thanks to Enda and all at Bonner & Gill for their continued support and sponsorship.

Next weekend’s Club Competition can be played Saturday or Sunday once again.

Rosapenna

Club Competition: The club competition (4bbb) played over the Sandy Hills Links on New Year's Day was won by Joe McHugh & Jody McHugh with 44pts bot, the runners up were John Casey & Sean Boyce with 44pts. Twos - Shane Sweeney, John Casey, Joe McHugh x2 & Marty Carlin x2 with €7.00 per two.

The V Par club competition (NQ) played over the Sandy Hills Links on Sunday the 5th of January was won by Mick Gallagher Jnr 6 with 2up, the runner up was Hugo Duggan 13 with 1up. The gross winner was Sean Boyce 5 with 6 down. Third place was Joe McHugh 16 with level. Twos - Mick Gallagher, Marty Carlin, Denis McBride & Brian McCormack with €15.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit per two.

Winter Handicaps: The gents club committee have decided to introduce temporary winter handicap reductions for Sunday competitions only (will not effect the Saturday Scrambles, any Classics or the Captains Drive In).

From Sunday the 12th of January the winner will be cut 1 shot and the runner up will be cut .5 a shot in the weekly club competition. Winter handicaps will be displayed alongside the entry book in the golf shop. When the Sunday competitions move back onto the fairways with 6 inch placing in play your normal playing handicap will be reinstated. All decreases will be recorded by the handicap secretary and will not show on your golfnet.

Winter Scramble Series: The latest Winter Scramble Series took place last Saturday the 4th of January with the results as follows -

Old Tom Morris Links: 1st Pete Jnr, B McGee, S Herraghty & J McClafferty with 54 5/8 nett.; 2nd R Doody, C Teague, A Little & J McHugh with 56 nett; 3rd R McClafferty, M Blaney, E McConigley & C McConigley with 56 3/4 nett; 4th M Carr, C Carr, I Larkin & M Larkin with 57 5/8 nett; 5th S Haslett, G Tyre, C Haslett & P Mahin with 57 3/4 nett.

Sandy Hills Links: 1st C McElhinney, E Kealey, Ciaran O'Kane & E McGrellis with 54.25 nett; 2nd M Boyce, M Collen, G Duffy & P Muldoon with 55 3/8 nett; 3rd S Breen, V Dowds, J Dowds & L Breen with 55 5/8 nett; 4th M Bradley, D McBride, D Ward & J Cavanagh with 57 3/8 nett; 5th M Kelly, G Redden, C Millar & E Casson with 58 3/4 nett.

The next scramble is scheduled for this coming Saturday the 11th over Sandy Hills Links with a 10.00am shotgun. All entries via the Scramble Entry page on rosapenna.ie.

Winter Rules: The Old Tom Morris Links is closed for all play until further notice. The Sandy Hills Links is in play for all members & visitors with the following local rule in place - A ball that finishes on the fairway must be lifted and placed in the semi rough on THE NEAREST SIDE. See white line denoting the centre of the fairway. A ball in the semi rough or rough must be played as it lies. A putter may be used from the fairway. Club length placing applies on the fairway when using a putter. Please note that all bunkers under construction on the Sandy Hills Links are compulsory GUR and you must take relief from same. All competitions will be single tee, played from the forward winter tees.

Tee Times: With the shorter days & just one course open tee times are vital in the winter months, contact The Pavilion Golf Shop on 00353 (0)74 915 5000 or by email golf@rosapenna.ie for all weekend bookings.

Pick Up Game: This coming Sunday, the 12th of January, the pick up game will start at 11.30am. There is no need to book, just show up on the day 15-20 mins before the first tee time and put your name down in the Golf Shop.

January

Saturday 11th - Winter Scramble Series

Sunday 12th - Club Competition

Sunday 19th - Club Competition

Sunday 26th - Club Competition

Dunfanaghy

Captains’ Drive-In 2020: This year's Captains' Drive-in was a first in the history of Dunfanaghy Golf Club. Captain Bill McCallion and Lady Captain Paula McCallion are the first husband and wife to be Captains in the same year. Bill hopes that they will still be husband and wife at the end of the year!

The weather was kind and a big crowd made their way to the first tee to witness the Captains' drives which were both long and straight. The traditional Captains' Drive-In scramble followed with very competitive and low scoring. The day was rounded off in the clubhouse with a tasty stew and a prize presentation. We wish our Captains and Presidents every success in the coming year.

Captains' Drive-In 4 ball Scramble Saturday 4th January: 1st - 56.9 Ian Ireland (12), Daphne Tease (17), Catherine Bligh (18), Padraig Hegarty (24); 2nd - 57.2 Paul Kelly (6), David Tease (14), Siobhan Bogues (13), ​Amanda Witherow (45).

​Gents Open Stableford, Wednesday 1st January: 1st Conor Hanna (6) 41 pts; 2nd Fergal Callan (12) 39 pts BOT; Gross: James T Sweeney (6) 31 pts; 3rd Steven Sweeney (20) S'Park 39 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts

Open 4 Ball Scramble Stroke, Tuesday 31st December: 1st - 55.6 Amy Chambers (3); John Chambers (8); Cheryl Chambers (18); Janice Doherty (25); 2nd - 55.8 David Alcorn (11), Nigel Doherty (13), John McLaughlin (13), Robyn McConnell (15); 3rd - 58.1 Olivia Moore (14), Tom Merchant (15), Ben Kilmar (18), Gillian Robinson (22). CSS: N/A

Gents Club Stableford, Sunday 29th December: 1st Sean Duffy Jnr (2) 38 pts BOT; 2nd John Chambers (8) 38 pts; Gross; Daniel McColgan (4) 31 pts; 3rd John McCosker (17) 37 pts BOT. Front Nine: Colin Higgs (9) 19 pts BOT. Back Nine: Caolan McBride 21 pts BOT. CSS: 36 pts

Portsalon

Portsalon AGM 2020: The Portsalon Golf Club AGM will take place in the Clubhouse at 8pm on this Friday 10th January.

The 2019 accounts have been emailed to all members and printed versions are available in the golf shop if any member wishes to get one.

Captain's Drive-In: This Sunday 12th January is the Captain's Drive-In for Stephen Connolly and *. The format is a scramble with shotgun start at 10.30am. Please enter names on the timesheet as normal and draw for partners will take place on Sunday morning.

Development Draw: Congratulations to Séana McCarron, Lisfannon, Fahan, Co Donegal who was the winner of first prize in our Club Development Draw on Saturday night last. She is now the proud owner of a 2020 Hyundai Tucson; happy and safe motoring to you, Séana! Thanks to each and every person that bought a ticket for the draw and also special thanks to those members that sold tickets and worked hard to ensure the success of the draw for the future of their golf club.

Hole-in-One: Congratulations to Portsalon stalwart Tony Kingston who enjoyed his first ever hole-in-one on Saturday when he aced the second hole on the Old Tom Morris Links at Rosapenna on Saturday past. Tony has only been golfing the 49 years, so he wasn't playing out of turn! With his confidence up, he then won the Sunday Members in Portsalon with a superb score of 45 points. A fine start to 2020, well played Tony.

Festive Results: A hectic Christmas and New Year period saw plenty of golfing action with full results attached below.

Friday 27th December 2-Ball Scramble: Winners: Paddy Sheridan, Cathal Toland 68.7; Runners-Up: Noel Nicholl, Sarah Nicholl 69.1; Third: Marty McDermott, Kieran O Neill 69.3

Saturday 28th December Open Singles: Winner: Dan Curran (17) - 38 pts BOT; Runner-up: Stuart Nicholl (19) - 38 pts; Gross: Joel McNeilly (7) – 29 gross pts

Sunday Members 29th December: Winner: Clive Davison (10) - 42 pts; Runner-up: Kevin McFadden (20) - 40 pts; Gross: Pascal Cullen (6) - 32 gross pts; Third: Craig Appleby (11) - 38 pts

Monday 30th December 4-Ball Champagne Scramble: Winners: Ronan McClafferty, Niall McClafferty, Stephen McLaughlin, Damian McClafferty -102 Pts BOT; Runners-up: Brendan Roache, Colm McConigley Ducky Callaghan, Eamon McConigley - 102 Pts BOT; Third: Billy Walsh, Davitt Walsh, Paul McDaid, Liam Walsh - 101 Pts

Wednesday January 1st Open Singles: Winner: Dermot Boyce (16) - 41 pts; Runner-up: Cathal Toland (12) - 40 pts; Gross: Pauric Dunleavy (6) - 34 gross pts; Third: Tony Kingston (14) - 40 pts; Lady: Sarah Nicholl (16) – 38 pts

Saturday 4th January Members: Winner: Kieran O'Neill (12) – 39 pts BOT; Runner-up: Mark Howard (7) – 39 pts BOT; Gross: Seamus Patton (6) – 33 gross pts; Third: Patrick McDevitt (13) – 39 pts

Sunday Members 5th January: Winner: Tony Kingston (14) – 45 pts; Runner-up: Hugh McGinley (19) – 42 pts BOT; Gross: Eamonn 'Beck' McConigley (6) – 34 gross pts; Third: Denis Friel (19) – 42 pts

LADIES SECTION

Ladies AGM: The AGM of the Ladies Branch will take place this Saturday 11th January at 2pm in the clubhouse.

Sunday Members Results – 5th January: Winner: Deirdre O'Toole (14) – 37 pts; Runner-up: Sarah Nicholl (16) – 35 pts

December Monthly: Winner: Mary Barrett (18) – 74 pts BOT; Runner-up:Deirdre O'Toole (14) – 74 pts

Cloughaneely

The first singles competition of 2020 was won by Feargal Kilfeather with a great score of 41 points. He was followed by Francie Boyle in second with 39 points and Hugo Cannon took the third spot with 38 points. On New Year's Day it was the team of Mark McGinley, Kevin Boyle & Donna Gallagher who took first prize on -4 under par. Francis Boyle, Neil McMullan & Stephen McCafferty followed in 2nd place on 3 under par.

This weekends competition is an Open Singles Stableford, play Saturday or Sunday.

The Ryder Cup on 28th December was very successful with 28 golfers taking part. John McGinley's team were narrowly defeated by Brian McGee's Falcarragh team in a very close and sporting match.

Singles results as follows: Cat 1: Chris McCallion (6) 37pts. Cat 2: Francis Boyle (11) 39pts BOT. Cat 3: Brian McGee (17) 42pts. Ladies Winner: Róisín McGee.

The club would also like to thank Batch and Ciaran McGarvey for the delicious food in the Club House after the round.

Golf Membership for 2020 is open all new Members are welcome to Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola.