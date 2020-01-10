Contact

Finn Harps add another player to panel as defender arrives from Larne

Shane McEleney

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Defender Shane McEleney has joined Finn Harps from Larne according to the Larne FC Facebook page.
The former Derry City man leaves the club after two years at Inver Park, having arrived in January 2018, from Canadian outfit Ottawa Fury.
In his time with Larne, Shane helped the club reach the Irish Cup semi-finals in 2018 and was a key part of the side which won the Bluefin Sport Championship last April.
This season he started 13 games for the club, since our return to the Danske Bank Premiership.
Boss Tiernan Lynch said: “Shane goes with our thanks for everything he has helped us to achieve on this part of the journey.
“He was coming out of contract in the summer and this opportunity to join Finn Harps now allows him to be part of their pre-season preparations and play.a full part in their League of Ireland of campaign.
“We thank him for all of his contribution and wish him well at his new club.”

