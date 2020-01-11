Donegal U-20s get first win with one point victory over Roscommon in Ballyshannon

Donegal U-20s secured their first win of the season with a hard-earned victory over Roscommon in the Leo Murphy Development league in Mundays Field, Ballyshannon.

Donegal 0-7

Roscommon 0-6



The game was switched to Ballyshannon on Saturday morning after MacCumhaill Park was declared unplayable.

Conditions were very difficult in the opening half as a period of driving rain accompanied the teams as they took to the field.

Both teams did very well in the conditions with Roscommon a little sharper up front in the opening half, although Donegal looked the better side on the ball.

The sides shared the first four points - Padraig McGettigan and Ethan Harkin hitting the target for Donegal with Paul McGrath and Adam McDermott replying for Roscommon.

The Rossies then took a two point lead with scores from Peter Gillooley (free) and McDermott.

Aaron Doherty hit a good point for Donegal after combining with the impressive Richard O'Rourke on 20 minutes. Before half-time Gillooley added another free to leave Roscommon ahead 0-5 to 0-3 at the break.

Gillooley added a sixth point from play after four minutes of the second half but Roscommon would not score again as Donegal took a firm grip.

They added points from Ethan Harkin (free), Daithi Roberts (free) and Aaron Doherty to level matters on 48 minutes.

Padraig McGettigan seemed to have edged them ahead on 52 minutes but the 'score' was not allowed after consulation.

Then up popped Bundoran's Oisin Walsh on 56 minutes to loft what proved to be the winner.

Donegal had a couple of wides before Roscommon had a late chance to equalise but Gillooley was well wide with his effort from 40m.

Donegal now have three points from their win and draw and they travel to Mayo next weekend for the final game of the section.

There were impressive displays from Oisin Walsh, Fionn Gallagher, Peter McEniff, Ethan Harkin, Padraig McGettigan, Aaron Doherty and especially Cormac Finn at centre-half.



DONEGAL: Daithi Roberts (0-1,f); Oisin Walsh (0-1), Conor O'Donnell, Conor Coll; Richard O'Rourke, Cormac Finn, Peter McEniff; Fionn Gallagher, Luke Gavigan; Aaron Doherty (0-2), Ethan Harkin (0-2,1f), Ronan Frain; Conor McHugh, Padraig McGettigan (0-1), Caolan McGroddy. Subs: Jamie Crawford, Rory O'Donnell, Aaron McGlynn.

ROSCOMMON: Daniel Connolly; John Martin, Pierce Frost, Dylan Gaughan; Oran Walsh, Paul McGrath (0-1), Tim Lambe; Dylan Sumner, Ciaran Lawless; Jack Lohan, Oisin O'Reilly Adam McDermott (0-2); Ciaran Sugrue, Billy McDonnell, Peter Gillooley (0-3,2f).

REFEREE: James Lewis (Fermanagh)