Does your school have the fastest child in Donegal? 2020 final coming up in February

We are again extending the scope of this event to include both U-10 (born 2011/2012) and U-12 (born 2009/2010), Boys and Girls.

Finals will be held at Finn Valley AC on February 25th. This is a most enjoyable, fun event with great atmosphere on night. Distance 30m, using speed gates.

The recommendation is for schools to send their winner, or in exceptional cases, two children in each age division. Fee on evening is €3. Prizes 1-6 in each division.

Looking further ahead the other athletics annual dates for 2020 which you may wish to mark on school calendar are Track/ Field finals May 20th and cross-country September 15th.