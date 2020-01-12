Patrick McBrearty will be back for Donegal at end of January as planned

Contact
Despite renewed speculation that star Donegal corner-forward Patrick McBrearty might be staying in the US for 2020, the player has confirmed that he will be back in Donegal colours soon.
Late last week there was speculation that McBrearty was going to remain on in the US, but speaking to the Irish News on Saturday, the All-Star nominee quashed the speculation, saying he would be home, as planned, at the end of January.
His return will come days too late for Donegal's opening Allianz National League game with Mayo on January 25 in MacCumhaill Park, but he should be available for the away game against Meath a week later on February 2 and for Donegal's second home game against Galway in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on February 9.
It is good news for Donegal (and Kilcar), especially with the injury list including Oisin Gallen in the front line.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Students who intend studying in the UK, with a view to later working in the ROI should ensure the degree you are thinking about will be recognised to work for the relevant governing body in the ROI
Hazel Russell of Letterkenny Rotary Club helping out with some of the bikes which were transported to Loughlan House in Co. Cavan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.