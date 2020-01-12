Patrick McBrearty will be back for Donegal at end of January as planned

Despite renewed speculation that star Donegal corner-forward Patrick McBrearty might be staying in the US for 2020, the player has confirmed that he will be back in Donegal colours soon.

Late last week there was speculation that McBrearty was going to remain on in the US, but speaking to the Irish News on Saturday, the All-Star nominee quashed the speculation, saying he would be home, as planned, at the end of January.

His return will come days too late for Donegal's opening Allianz National League game with Mayo on January 25 in MacCumhaill Park, but he should be available for the away game against Meath a week later on February 2 and for Donegal's second home game against Galway in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on February 9.

It is good news for Donegal (and Kilcar), especially with the injury list including Oisin Gallen in the front line.