Donegal players help Sligo IT to Sigerson win over UL

Donegal players Andrew McClean and Timmy Goverov were on the scoreboard as IT Sligo overcame UL in the Sigerson Cup in Sligo today.

Sligo IT 0-8

UL 0-5

In very good conditions, this was a very tough contest with referee Kieran Eannetta of Tyrone allowing plenty of physical tackles. Most of the frees given were for overcarrying.

Sligo, who were 6/1 outsiders, were playing their first home game in the Sigerson in 10 years and they looked like outsiders in the opening quarter as UL swamped them. But despite having dominance in possession, they only managed two points in that opening quarter, a free from Mayo's Fionn McDonagh and a good point from Joseph O'Connor.

It took 22 minutes for Sligo to get on the board, captain Andrew McClean showing the way after good work from fellow Donegal man Kevin McBrearty.

They should have been level on 25 minutes but Kieran Murray was wide from a free from 20. However, Sligo man Sean Carrabine came alive in the final minutes of the half, lofting a free and then driving forward on a 60m run before splitting the posts.

Half-time: Sligo IT 0-3, UL 0-2.

Timmy Goverov doubled the Sligo lead within two minutes of the restart but Eoghan Lawless pulled that baack two minutes later.

But by the 37th minute Sligo were three clear with Carrabine finding the range again from another free and Leitrim full-forward Niall McGovern finishing a move involving McClean and Luke Molloy.

On 45 minutes the lead was out to three as McGovern struck again after good work by Goverov.

The final 12 minutes saw UL push forward and it took some great stops from Paddy O'Malley in the Sligo goal to keep them at bay. Thanks to his efforts and some great defensive displays, all UL had to show for their efforts were two Keelan Sexton frees.

And to put the icing on the cake O'Malley came forward from goal to kick the final point, a free from 45m on 59 minutes.

Sexton blasted a late free, looking for a goal, but he saw it come back off the crossbar and Sligo were home and hosed and looking forward to a North-West derby in the next round as they host Letterkenny IT on Sunday next.

Manager Brendan Drummond was very pleased with their win and apart from McClean and Goverov, big Kevin McBrearty from Four Masters also played his part at midfield.

Shane McGrath was a late sub while Nathan Boyle cried off just before the game with a quad injury. Paul Brennan did not feature as he opted for training with Donegal seniors on Sunday morning.

SLIGO IT: Paddy O'Malley (0-1,f); Jack Haran, David Phillips, Tiernan McSkean; James Allen, Killian McGloin, Sean Carrabine (0-3,2f); Kevin McBrearty, Luke Molloy; Lee Jones, Andrew McClean (0-1), Sean Murphy; Timmyu Goverov (0-1), Niall McGovern (0-2), Cormac Murray. Subs., Ruairi Harkin for Allen 48; Jamie Clarke for McSkean 55; Shane McGrath for Goverov 61



UL: Stephen Ryan; Michael Reidy, Joseph Dawson, Tom Hoare; Brian O Beaglaoich, Gavin White, Sean Feury; Joseph O'Connor (0-1), Hugh Bourke; Fionn McDonagh (0-1,f), Jack Kennedy, Eoghan Lawless (0-1); Keelan Sexton (0-2,2f), Frank Flanagan, Gavin Sheehan. Subs: Plunkett Maxwell for Reidy; Paul Maher for Hoare.



REFEREE: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)