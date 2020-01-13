Heavy rain and winds leave their mark on Donegal sports venues

A number of sports venues around Donegal were left under water over the weekend and again today as heavy rainfall hit the county.

The scene at Finn Valley Rugby Club's grounds in Stranorlar (pictured) was perhaps among the worst.

Several fixtures were either cancelled or switched because of flooded pitches.

In Gaelic Games, Donegal’s game against Roscommon on Saturday in the Leo Murphy U-20 Development League was moved from MacCumhaill Park to Ballyshannon.

And in soccer, a number of matches in the Donegal League were postponed. Sunday's Ulster Senior League meeting of Letterkenny Rovers and Bonagee United was moved from Leckview Park to the Aura Sports Centre.

Rovers are back in action on Wednesday night in the league against Derry City Reserves. And while Storm Brendan continues to batter the county bringing driving rain and heavy wind, Wednesday night's game, which will be played on the astro turf pitch at Letterkenny Community Centre, is still expected to go ahead.