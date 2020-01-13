Irish League club sets sights on Donegal footballing talent

Greencastle FC midfielder James Henry is said to be considering a move to Irish League side Institute, Donegal Live understands.

The 28-year-old, who had a five year spell at Derry City before returning to his boyhood club in 2016, has been one of the standout players of the Inishowen League in the last few years.

His talents have not gone unnoticed by 'Stute boss Sean Connor, who is said to be keen to recruit Henry to the Derry-based club before the end of the January transfer window.

Henry was pivotal to Greencastle's hugely successful season last year, helping the Chapel Lane outfit secure their first ever premier division title in addition to the Ulster Junior, Credit Union and League cups.

That form has carried on into this season, with the midfield talent shining for the 'Greeks' in their recent back-to-back FAI Junior Cup victories over ex-League of Ireland side Mervue United and holders St Michael's.