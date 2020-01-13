Irish League club sets sights on Donegal footballing talent

Contact
WANTED: Greencastle midfielder James Henry.
Greencastle FC midfielder James Henry is said to be considering a move to Irish League side Institute, Donegal Live understands.
The 28-year-old, who had a five year spell at Derry City before returning to his boyhood club in 2016, has been one of the standout players of the Inishowen League in the last few years.
His talents have not gone unnoticed by 'Stute boss Sean Connor, who is said to be keen to recruit Henry to the Derry-based club before the end of the January transfer window.
Henry was pivotal to Greencastle's hugely successful season last year, helping the Chapel Lane outfit secure their first ever premier division title in addition to the Ulster Junior, Credit Union and League cups.
That form has carried on into this season, with the midfield talent shining for the 'Greeks' in their recent back-to-back FAI Junior Cup victories over ex-League of Ireland side Mervue United and holders St Michael's.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.