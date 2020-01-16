Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal to pay the penalty for McKenna Cup no-show

Semi-final controversy: Ulster Council confirms Donegal will face sanction

Donegal GAA

Declan Bonner - his Donegal squad was depleted with injuries, illness and Sigerson Cup commitments

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Donegal are set to face a sanction for withdrawing from last weekend’s Dr McKenna Cup semi-final with Monaghan.
The Ulster Council confirmed yesterday that there will be repercussions for Donegal over their decision not to field.
However, the provincial body would not expand on what form the sanction might take.
“All I can say on the matter at this stage is that all non-fulfilment of fixtures carry a sanction,” said Ulster Council PRO, Declan Woods.
“But what form that sanction takes I cannot say. The matter has not been discussed by the council’s Competitions Control Committee because they have not met since the weekend.”
The official said the controversy was not a priority for the Ulster Council at the moment. He said their main objective for now is to get the competition completed with the final this weekend.

Discuss
“But the CCC will discuss it when they meet and take whatever action they deem appropriate,” he said.
Donegal defeated Monaghan and Derry in their two group games in the competition. But Donegal withdrew from Sunday’s semi-final meeting with Monaghan in Brewster Park, Enniskillen with team manager Declan Bonner insisting he was unable to field a team due a clash with the Sigerson Cup, injury and illness within his squad.
The manager made the decision after discussing the issue with the county’s medical team.
Donegal had 13 players playing in the Sigerson Cup last Sunday.
They also had up to nine players injured and several other players were down with flu.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie