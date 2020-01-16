Donegal to pay the penalty for McKenna Cup no-show

Donegal are set to face a sanction for withdrawing from last weekend’s Dr McKenna Cup semi-final with Monaghan.

The Ulster Council confirmed yesterday that there will be repercussions for Donegal over their decision not to field.

However, the provincial body would not expand on what form the sanction might take.

“All I can say on the matter at this stage is that all non-fulfilment of fixtures carry a sanction,” said Ulster Council PRO, Declan Woods.

“But what form that sanction takes I cannot say. The matter has not been discussed by the council’s Competitions Control Committee because they have not met since the weekend.”

The official said the controversy was not a priority for the Ulster Council at the moment. He said their main objective for now is to get the competition completed with the final this weekend.



“But the CCC will discuss it when they meet and take whatever action they deem appropriate,” he said.

Donegal defeated Monaghan and Derry in their two group games in the competition. But Donegal withdrew from Sunday’s semi-final meeting with Monaghan in Brewster Park, Enniskillen with team manager Declan Bonner insisting he was unable to field a team due a clash with the Sigerson Cup, injury and illness within his squad.

The manager made the decision after discussing the issue with the county’s medical team.

Donegal had 13 players playing in the Sigerson Cup last Sunday.

They also had up to nine players injured and several other players were down with flu.