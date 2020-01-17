DONAL REID COLUMN: Time to start singing from the same hymn sheet again

A ferocious storm raged across Ireland last Monday. A similar storm will be brewing within the GAA hierarchy in relation to the fixtures mess that has both players and managers up in arms.

Donegal were unable to field last weekend because 13 of our players were involved in Sigerson Cup. UCC manager, Billy Morgan slammed the GAA because the Sigerson Cup clashed with the McGrath Cup (Munster’s pre-season football competition), the All-Ireland Intermediate Club semi-final (Templenoe GAA, Kerry) and an U-20 league game.

Morgan said “It is becoming an elite association and they are just catering for inter-county, while clubs, third-level, and second-level are all suffering.”

It’s not the first occasion in recent times that the GAA has been accused of elitism. In a statement released by the Club Players Association’s county co-ordinator Tommie Kenoy in November, 2018, the following excerpt says: “This tells us clearly that the Association is fast becoming a corporate elitist body whose leaders have lost sight of the GAA’s central ethos; a community-based Gaelic games and culture organization with the club at its very core…Officialdom should get on the togs and try running their lives, family, work, social events, weddings, christenings and holidays amidst the chaos that is the GAA’s fixtures schedule.”

At the moment, we have a situation where our inter-county players are being asked to make decisions between playing for third level colleges and their county.

Obviously, the players would love to do both and it’s very unfair to players and managers alike.

Then we have the issue of player burnout. It seems to me that our main assets, the players, who sacrifice so much, are being compromised. As Declan Bonner said; “Something has to give”.

The GAA’s initiative to provide bursaries to students is noble indeed, however, to run inter-county and third level colleges matches simultaneously doesn’t make much sense.

I’ve often commended the GAA for their wonderful work and I believe that our product is something that is unique. We treasure our culture and traditions here in Ireland where the GAA and all of its activities play an important and integral role in Irish society.

We can never lose sight though of the ordinary people who give their time voluntarily in clubs and county boards to uphold those traditions for the love of the game(s). County boards and club committees don’t always get it right but show me any organisation that is perfect.

The GAA is invaluable in respect of rural survival in Ireland. Our GAA clubs provide a social network and outlet for adults and children alike where communities are very proud of their local teams.

They give all of us a sense of belonging as well as an identity. I agree that there is a certain apathy for club and third level college Gaelic games. I appreciate that the elite teams are the money makers for the organisation but it is from the grassroots that GAA was founded.

Our games belong to everyone; from the man who lines the club GAA pitch to the heroes who win All-Ireland titles for their counties.

Donegal is a rural and a remote county; so remote that the Celtic Tiger couldn’t find us.

Our roads and infrastructure in general do not meet the same standards as those in the rest of the country. We have no motorways and no trains which makes travel difficult. Many of our young people have to move to the big towns, cities and even abroad to find work.

Like most rural counties, Donegal has a deep passion for the GAA. Our Gaelic players and supporters love Gaelic games. We have to work harder and make many more sacrifices than those counties who are economically better off, have better infrastructure and who are geographically far less isolated.

The GAA will have to face this on-going ‘fixture’ debacle head on. A satisfactory compromise has to be reached by all concerned.

Whatever the outcome, not everyone will agree and there will never be a resolution where all participants will be happy.

However, less is more. “Something has to give”.

Our inter-county players could do with less football. It seems that the GAA crammed so much into January to facilitate ‘club only’ football in April that diminishes both the pre-season and third level competitions.

Quite a while back, when I was an inter-county player, the McKenna Cup was played after the league and before the championship. It meant that we didn’t have go around the country looking for challenge matches in preparation for summer championship inter-county football.

The league was played between October and April. There was never any talk about burnout or fixture congestion. There was nothing wrong with the format back in the day.

Perhaps, it’s time to revert to the old system and to go back to the basics and fundamentals of Gaelic games and associated traditions.

There was fun and entertainment in bucket loads. It’s all far too serious nowadays where huge amounts of money are needed to run clubs and especially inter-county teams.

There was no ’us’ and ‘them’. Players, managers, county boards and our GAA at headquarters, for the most part, sang from the same hymn sheet.

Maybe, we’ve all “lost sight of the GAA’s central ethos; a community-based Gaelic games and culture organization”.

Let’s hope that these current issues are resolved sooner rather than later.

Keeping the faith!