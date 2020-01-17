Abbey VS U-16 girls basketball team go in search of national glory

Abbey Vocational School’s U-16 girls basketball team will compete in the All-Ireland B Cup final next Monday.

They travel to the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght where they will take on Colaiste Mhuire, Crosshaven.

The girls have been training consistently since September up to three times a week and over the school holidays. This shows huge commitment from the whole team, with all members attending, both experienced players and players that are new to the game.

The hard work is paying off for these busy students. The team have played some very competitive games this season having fought hard for their wins.

League games included victories over neighbours KIllybegs and Ballinamore, Co.Leitrim.

Just recently Abbey VS hosted the All-Ireland play-offs beating experienced teams from Castlebar and Carrickmacross. This hard working team are now through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals in Tallaght NBA January 27.

But before all that, they are focusing on the All-Ireland Schools cup final on Monday next, January 20.

The team beat Carrick-on-Shannon 42-19 in November. The next game was against a defensive side from OLSPK, Belfast in which they won 44-32. The All-Ireland semi was played in Coleraine against St. Pats, Dungannon, which the girls won in the final minutes 49-42.

The team consists of 12 dedicated and committed players who have remained focused this entire season. Emma Meehan fills the skillful role as point guard and is also the team captain. Emma is a great leader and fights hard when games get really tough.

Abbey VS are fortunate to have four tall guards on the team in Sophia Maziuri, Ella McKinney, Katie Gillespie and Shauna Doherty.

These girls have made the difference in so many games . They have great ability to drive to the basket, rebound and block shots, making some crucial lay ups when the team has needed the scores.

Solid guards

Amy Carr, Sarah Donovan and Roisin Gillespie are the solid guards for the team. Amy and Roisin have assisted in many fast breaks and also play some great defense, communicating well with others on the team.

Sarah has been a key player this season, saving the day more than once!

Sarah scored 8 points in the final quarter of the last two games to bring the team through to the final stages.

Orlaith Conaghan, Amy Gardner, Anna Mitchell, Ellie Timoney and Emily Gallagher were new to the game of basketball in first year but their commitment to training has really improved their basketball skills.

The team is coached by Ms Emer O’Mahony, who is an expert both on and off the courts. She had played at a very high standard of basketball herself and represented the province on many occasions.

Emer is assisted by Stephen Carty and Siobhan Mogan.

Superb team

Speaking ahead of the final, Ms O’Mahony said: “This is a superb team of girls. They are both hardworking on the court and also in their studies.

“They are great role models to all girls in AVS. They have been so focused all year on getting to the finals stages after being knocked out in last year’s play-offs.

“So far the hard work has paid off and the cup title is really up for grabs.

“ I'm really excited for them that they get to experience an All-Ireland final in the national basketball arena. It's such a memorable day win or lose and these girls will have that connection long after they leave AVS,” she said.