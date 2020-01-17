All-north west Sigerson Cup quarter-final an intriguing affair

Letterkenny IT and IT Sligo go head to head for a place in the last four of the Sigerson Cup this Sunday in Sligo (Throw-in 2pm).

In what is a novel all-north west pairing it is new ground for the Letterkenny college who are competing in the blue ribbon competition for the very first time.

IT Sligo on the other hand are old hands in the competition and are three time winners having claimed the laurels in 2002, 2004 and 2005. Former Donegal player Christy Toye was captain of the 2005 team.

Letterkenny IT, winners of the Trench Cup last year, are managed by Donegal captain Michael Murphy, a Sigerson winner with Dublin City University.

Aodh Ruadh clubman and former Donegal Ladies manager Brendan Drummond is in his second year in the Sligo hot seat having coached the team for a season before taking over the manager's job.

Kilcar player and county panellist Andrew McClean is the team captain while Timmy Govorov, Bundoran, Nathan Boyle, Shane McGrath and Sean Taylor all Aodh Ruadh give the Sligo squad a strong Donegal flavour.

Letterkenny are in the quarter-final on the back of an impressive eight point, 1-18 to 3-4 first round victory away to Athhlone IT last Sunday.

Donegal panellist Peadar Mogan top-scored for the Port Road nursery with 1-6, with just one of the points from a free, while his county colleague Michael Langan chipped in with five points.

Moville’s Ciaran Diver and Na Rossa’s Christian Bonner hit 0-3 each with Paddy Dolan, Convoy posting 0-2 and Eoin McGettigan, Naomh Conaill and Caoimhin Marley of Glenswilly also on the scoresheet.

Closer

“It was a lot closer than the final margin might suggest and it was certainly a lot closer when they hit 1-1 early in the second half to bring the margin back to two points,” said Murphy.

“Fair play to the boys, they knuckled down again and pulled away and it was a good win at the finish. The boys will have taken a lot from the game.

“But they realise they will face a stiffer challenge against Sligo. They had a huge win against all the odds last weekend against a fancied University of Limerick and they are at home.”

Sunday’s game is also the first ever meeting of the two colleges in the competition which along with the strong Donegal link with Sligo, sets it up to be a special occasion.

“We have been used to playing Coleraine and other colleges in the North but this is a first meeting with Sligo,” Murphy said.

“They have been a Division One team for years and this is our first season up in the senior league and the Sigerson Cup.

“I know they have a strong Donegal representation and I know Brendan Drummond, the manager well. Andrew McClean is in the county squad at present and Kevin McBrearty has been in a number of times too and I know Timmy Govornov from playing against Bundoran.”

Sligo, the 6/1 outsiders, pulled off a big shock with last Sunday’s 0-8 to 0-7 win over a fancied University of Limerick.

Sligo senior Sean Carabine was the top scorer for Sligo while Niall McGowan posted two points and Andrew McClean, Timmy Govorov and Niall McGowan scored 0-1 each.

Carabine, Kyle Cawley, both Sligo, Cormac Murray (Clare) and Andrew McClean are the only senior county panellists in the Sligo squad.

“The squad, by and large, is made up of club players. We have no big name players like Jamie Brennan and Eoghan Bán Gallagher who we had for the last few seasons,” said Brendan Drummond.

“A lot of the squad would have played county underage at some stage but they have worked really hard and given a huge commitment since we got down to serious training a few weeks ago.

“We had done very little up to that because of club football and really did little training for the league.

First home game

“Last weekend’s game was our first home game in the Sigerson in ten years and the boys were determined to give a good account of themselves.

“We got our matchups right and the lads worked really hard in the game and although there was only a point in it at the finish, I think we deserved to win.

“We are looking forward now to taking on Letterkenny and after Letterkenny’s performance against Athlone, we will be underdogs once again this Sunday.

“It will be all about workrate and getting the match-ups right again this weekend and as in all games, getting the lucky break. Letterkenny will be favourites but as we proved last week, home advantage will be worth a few points to us.”

Sligo will once again be without Sligo ace Kyle Cawley. He missed last weekend’s win over UL with a hamstring injury picked up in training.

Meanwhile Drummond and his medical team are monitoring Aodh Ruadh’s Nathan Boyle this week.

“Nathan was due to start last Sunday but after doing the warm-up he felt a tightness in his quad. We decided not to risk him but we are hopeful he will be fit.”

John Campbell is Letterkenny’s only injury concern this week. The Buncrana man was forced out of the Athlone game after 15 minutes with an abdominal injury and it will be later in the week before a final decision is made on his fitness.

The winners of Sunday’s tie, which will go to extra-time if it ends in a draw, will have little time to celebrate.

Due to the change in format in the competition this year, the semi-finals are pencilled in for next Wednesday with the final on Sunday February 9.