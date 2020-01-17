Barrett’s Donegal U-20s face Mayo test in Castlebar for place in final

Donegal manager Shaun Paul Barrett is hoping to have a chat with Letterkenny IT manager Michael Murphy this week ahead of Saturday’s Leo Murphy Development League meeting with Mayo.

The game, a final group match, is in Elvery’s MacHale Park in Castlebar, throw-in 2pm.

The two teams are level on points from their two games so far.

Donegal drew with Derry in their opening game and recorded a one-point win over Roscommon at a very wet and very windy Munday’s Field in Ballyshannon last Saturday.

Bundoran’s Oisin Walsh scored the winner five minutes from the end to give Donegal a 0-7 to 0-6 win over the Shannonsiders.

It was the second week in a row in which Donegal came from behind to take something from the game.

In the first match against Derry, Ronan Frain of Letterkenny Gaels scored two late points to level the match with Derry in Celtic Park - Donegal 0-14, Derry 3-5.

Mayo drew 1-13 to 2-10 with Roscommon in their opening game and registered a five point, 2-11 3-3 win over Derry last Saturday in Ballina.

Four of the Donegal squad - Aaron Gillooly, Ethan Harkin, Mark McAteer and Marty Duffy - are also members of the Letterkenny IT squad that defeated Athlone IT last Sunday in the first round of the Sigerson Cup.

Letterkenny IT face IT Sligo in the quarter-final this coming Sunday.

“I’m not 100% sure what the situation is. I hope to speak to Michael Murphy and have a word on the availabilty of the players and hopefully we can sort things out,”said Shaun Paul Barrett this week.

“Aaron Gilhooley was the only one of them to start, the other three came on as subs in the second half.

“Ethan (Harkin) played over a half an hour for us.

“It is a difficult situation and is far from ideal but we are tying to build a team for the championship which is only around the corner on February 15. We won’t find it until we are facing Monaghan.”

Ryan Brogan and Eric Carr, who missed the two opening games due to hamstring injuries, are unlikely to be in the reckoning for the Castlebar clash while midfielder Fionn Gallagher picked up an ankle injury last weekend against Roscommon.

“Ryan and Eric are not serious but it is going to take time and we don’t want to risk playing them and doing more harm,” the manager said.

Ankle

“Fionn injured his ankle and again it is not too serious but we won’t know his situation until after training tomorrow (Wednesday night).”

Ulster Schools All-Star Rory O’Donnell, a member of the Loreto Millford, McLarnon Cup squad was drafted into the squad in recent weeks and made a big contribution on his introduction against Roscommon at half-time last weekend.

In terms of the league this weekend’s match with Mayo holds much significance. The winner will advance to the final of Leo Murphy Development League.

But Donegal’s main focus is on the championship and a February 15 showdown with Monaghan, winners of the last two Ulster minor championships.

“There were a lot of positives to come out of the Roscommon game and we are looking forward to another good challenge against Mayo,” Barrett said.

“They have been impressive in their two games so far against Roscommon and Derry and have scored something like 3-23 in the two games.”

The winners of Mayo v Donegal will play either Tyrone or Louth in the final.