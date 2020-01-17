Donegal footballer nominated for English Football League outreach award

Donegal footballer Stephen McLaughlin has been nominated for the 'PFA Player in the Community' award at this year's English Football League (EFL) awards.

A midfielder for League One side Southend United, the Clonmany native is being recognised for his work off the pitch with the club's community and educational programme.

The 29-year-old, who came up through the Clonmany Shamrocks youth system, has been a prominent figure at a variety of outreach events, such as a Q&A session at a primary school and a visit to the HARP Bradbury Centre, a Southend charity that supports homeless people.

The EFL Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday April 19 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.