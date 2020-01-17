Donegal footballer nominated for English Football League outreach award

Contact
RECOGNITION: Stephen McLaughlin.
Donegal footballer Stephen McLaughlin has been nominated for the 'PFA Player in the Community' award at this year's English Football League (EFL) awards.
A midfielder for League One side Southend United, the Clonmany native is being recognised for his work off the pitch with the club's community and educational programme.
The 29-year-old, who came up through the Clonmany Shamrocks youth system, has been a prominent figure at a variety of outreach events, such as a Q&A session at a primary school and a visit to the HARP Bradbury Centre, a Southend charity that supports homeless people.
The EFL Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday April 19 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
