Three Donegal players on Republic of Ireland team to face Australia

Three Donegal players have been named in Republic of Ireland U-18 schoolboy squad.

Patrick McGarvey (Rosses Community School, Dungloe), Luke Rudden (Carndonagh Community School) and Adam McCarron (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana) will all be part of the Ireland squad for the friendly against Australia this Saturday at Home Farm FC, kicking off at 2.00 pm. All three play underage soccer with Finn Harps.

The Ireland team is managed by Harps' first team coach William O'Connor.

The Australian team is on a two-week tour of Ireland and the UK.

For the Irish team, this game is part of the preparation for the forthcoming Centenary Shield fixtures.

The Irish will kick off their campaign on March 19 at home to Scotland. April 3 will see them away to England while two weeks later, they take on Wales away. Their final game will be at home to Northern Ireland on April 23.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND PROVISIONAL SQUAD | Gabriel ADEBAMBO (De La Salle College, Dundalk), Adam LENNON (Athlone Community School), Seán McEVOY (Virginia College, Cavan), Adam VERNON (Gaelcholáiste Reachrann, Donaghmede), Eoghan O’SULLIVAN (Coláiste Cois Life, Lucan), Luke RUDDEN (Carndonagh Community School), Daniel COX (St. Joseph’s College, Galway), Patrick FERRY (Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair), Cillian HEANEY (Rice College, Westport), Brian AHERN (Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher), Eoin FARRELL (Ardscoil na Tríonóide, Athy), Patrick McGARVEY (Rosses Community School, Dungloe), Cian KELLY (Old Bawn Community School, Tallaght), Charlie CONCANNON (Yeats College, Galway), Joe POWER (Presentation College, Bray), Kyle ROBINSON (Coláiste Phadráig, Lucan CBS), Rob WALSH (Glanmire Community College), Andrew QUINN (Dunshaughlin Community College), Adam McCARRON (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana), Mark HANRATTY (Lusk Community College)

MANAGEMENT | William O’CONNOR, Head Coach (Balbriggan Community College), John McSHANE, Assistant Coach (Dublin Oak Academy, Bray), Ollie HORGAN, Performance Analyst (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Conor FOLEY, GK Coach (Athlone Community College), Michael McGLYNN (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor), Derek O’BRIEN, Equipment Manager (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore)