SPORTS POST: Disappointment expressed at Democrat columnist over 'Queen Cisteoir' remark

Dear Sir

It is with much sadness that I write in disappointment at your columnist Brian McEniff’s remark about clubs in the Six Counties having a “great Cisteoir in the Queen.”

I have had several 'phone calls from Gaels in Tyrone and other counties expressing their annoyance at this remark.

I have the height of respect for Brian and his unprecedented achievements for his county and indeed his province, but I feel he needs to clarify a remark which has caused a lot of hurt among Gaels in Ulster.

I am very surprised at Brian’s remark given his very close connections with Tyrone in particular, a strong family connection, but he has connections with every county in Ulster throughout his long career.

Having grown up in Derry I am close to being devastated for my friends in the province, and I saw what the GAA went through over many years.

For someone to mention the Queen and the GAA in the same breath is just very hurtful especially on those who have suffered at the hands of her agents and Brian would be very aware of this.

A lot is talked about funding for the GAA from the British State, but my own club Foreglen in Derry spent £3m in new facilities and a donation from the Queen would not have been accepted and rightly so.

For the Gaels of Derry will never forget what the agents of the Queen did when they slaughtered totally innocent GAA people like the late ex-chairman of Bellaghy Sean Brown and I wonder what the Brown family would think of Brian’s comments.

My mind goes back to St Enda’s in Glengormley where 15 members of their club were slaughtered because they were members of the GAA and for that reason only.

I think of the county of Tyrone, a county very dear to Brian’s heart and all of the GAA people who suffered so much.

Of course, this could be an off-the-cuff remark, but if that is so then I would urge Brian to come out and clarify it, for the offence he has caused to so many GAA members.

The vast majority of monies raised in the Six Counties is by the clubs themselves and the contribution from the Queen is minimal.

In over 50 years this remark is one the most hurtful that I have heard.

I don’t think the Queen and the GAA should be mentioned in the same breath.

I am really surprised at Brian’s remark and it exasperates me and I am surprised that he did not apparently think of the effect these words would have.

I have had a substantial number of 'phone calls from people in County Derry and Tyrone asking what is behind this remark.

Brian needs to clarify this as soon as possible.

Yours sincerely

Dessie McFeely