Gallant Donegal U-20s denied Leo Murphy final spot by last minute free by Mayo

A late controversial free deprived Donegal of a final spot in the Leo Murphy U-20 Development Cup after they drew with Mayo.

Mayo 2-9

Donegal 3-6

In a very good second half display, Donegal turned a four point deficit into a two point lead going into the final minutes but Mayo got two late points to get a draw. And by virtue of their better score difference, Mayo will advance to the Leo Murphy final, after the sides finished level - two draws and a win each.

On a perfect day for football, this game was switched from Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar to the Mayo Centre of Excellence outside Ballyshaunis on Saturday morning.

It took eight minutes for the first point to arrive with Mayo taking an early lead through James Jennings.

Big full-forward Padraig McGettigan equalised for Donegal but Mayo were a point up again on 14 minutes through an Adam Barrett free.

A minute late Donegal were almost in for a goal, Peter McEniff denied at the expense of a '45'.

A few minutes later Peter McEniff was not denied as he fisted Donegal level again, but then Mayo took a firm grip on the game to lead by 0-6 to 0-2 by the 26th minute. Paul Towey was a real thorn in the Donegal defence and hit two points from play while the other points came from Adam Barrett and James Jennings frees.

Half-time: Mayo 0-6, Donegal 0-2.

It got worse at the start of the second half with Mayo adding 1-1 in the opening minutes of the new half. Paddy Goldrick hit the point while Jack Mahon converted from the penalty spot.

But Donegal did stage something of a comeback with Aaron Doherty converting a penalty after half-back Richard O'Rouke was upended and substitute Ronan Frain pointing to cut the lead to four points - 1-7 to 1-3.

Another substitute Caolan McGroddy cut the lead to three, but then Jack Mahon struck Mayo's second goal to seemingly put them on their way.

But Donegal hit back again with Ronan Frain firing home their second goal and they should have been level on 48 minutes when Padraig McGettigan was upended to win another penalty. However, Aaron Doherty's effort was saved and the rebound was also saved.

But the third goal did arrive on 52 minutes with Ryan Brogan from Naomh Brid getting Donegal on level terms. Peter McEniff then edged Donegal ahead for the first time in the match. Aaron Doherty doubled the lead but Mayo cut it again to 3-6 to 2-8 with time almost up.

Just before the end Donegal lost Luke Gavigan to a red card, while Mayo also finished with 14 with David McBrien seeing red.

Donegal scorers: Ronan Frain 1-1; Aaron Doherty 1-1 (1-0pen); Ryan Brogan 1-0; Peter McEniff 0-2; Padraig McGettigan, Caolan McGroddy 0-1 each

Donegal will now have to prepare for the Ulster championship when they entertain Monaghan on February 15.

DONEGAL: Ronan McGeehin; Oisin Walsh, Conor O'Donnell, Conor Coll; Richard O'Rourke, Luke Gavigan, Peter McEniff; Rory O'Donnell, James Kelly; Aaron Doherty, Cormac Finn, Mark McAteer; Conor McHugh, Padraig McGettigan, Johnny McGroddy. Subs: Ronan Frain, Caolan McGroddy, Fionn Gallagher,

MAYO: Jamie McNicholas; Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Luke Tunney; Aaron McDonnell, Rory Brickenden, Enda Hession; Paddy Goldrick, Jack Carney; Jack Mahon, Adam Barrett, Aaron McHale; James Jennings, Mark Moran, Paul Towey.