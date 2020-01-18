Big win for Donegal Schoolboys U-15s over Inishowen at Ballyare

Contact
Donegal Schoolboys U-15s Picture: Stephen Doherty
Donegal U-15 Schoolboys had a comfortable victory over their Inishowen counterparts to take the Ulster Inter-League title at Ballyare.
The Donegal boys led 3-0 at half-time and while Inishowen got one back early in the second half, the Donegal boys added three more to win comfortably.
The goals for the Donegal side, who are coached by Martin Fox, Garry Gibson and Kyle Maloney, came from Sam Harvey (2), Cian Magee, Mark McGlynn and Robbie Murphy.
