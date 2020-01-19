Cockhill's FAI Intermediate Cup match called off

Cockhill Celtic's last 16 intermediate cup clash with Dublin side Kilnamanagh has been called off.

Referee Martin McGarrigle ruled the pitch unplayable because of frost.

Both sets of players asked McGarrigle to push back Sunday's noon kick off to 1pm in the expectation the pitch at Cockhill would soften, but he called it off at 12.15, citing health and safety concerns.

The match will be rescheduled, as will Bonagee's last 16 match with College Corinthians, which was also called off due to frost.