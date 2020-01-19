Great turnout for Kilmac 10k run and 3k family walk - see the full results

There was a super turnout for the Kilmacrennan 10k race and family 3k walk today.

Adam Friel of Letterkenny AC won the men's race in 33.34 with his club-mate Eoghain McGinley second in 33.39. Mark McPaul of Finn Valley was third in 34.01, according to the gun times.

Monica McGranaghan was first female in 39.46 ahead of two other Letterkenny AC clubmates, Eimear Wiseman (39.54) and Marie Boyle (43.27).

In the men's over-40 category, Gavin Crawford was first while Anthony Doherty of Milford AC took the honours in the over-50 section. Owen Coyle of Rosses AC was first male over 60.

Tara Cannon of Milford AC won the female over 40 category while Margaret Shiels won the female over 50 category. Nuala Dunne, from New Zealand, won the female over 60 category.

Karol Doherty from Inishowen won the wheelchair category.

Conditions were excellent and there were many PBs over the fast new course.

The 3k family walk was also a big success.

Proceeds from the event go to the Kilmacrennan Community Development Fund which is developing a great new facility on the edge of the town. The playground and €200,000 astro-turf floodlit pitch are both complete and the next big phase is the development of the soccer pitch.

The bonus prize of jackets for the first male and female runner over 10k was sponsored by Gus O'Driscoll of Wet & Wild.

The chairman of the development committee, Cllr. John O'Donnell, extended thanks to all who supported the event in any way.

Full results.

Kilmac 10k 2020

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime

1. 193 Adam Friel M MO Letterkenny AC 33:34

2. 105 Eoghain Mc Ginley M MO Letterkenny AC 33:39

3. 239 Mark Mc Paul M MO Finn Valley 34:01

4. 104 Danny Mooney M MO Letterkenny AC 34:13

5. 116 Gavin Crawford M M40 247 34:16

6. 112 Johnny Canning M MO Foyle Valley 34:23

7. 157 John Mc Fadden M MO Finn Valley 34:45

8. 181 John Mc Callion M MO Letterkenny AC 34:57

9. 158 Anthony Doherty M M50 Milford AC 35:28

10. 142 Hugh Coll M M40 Milford AC 35:28

11. 179 Barry Gallagher M M40 Finn Valley 35:42

12. 153 James McFadden M MO Finn Valley 35:43

13. 151 Peter O Donnell M MO Milford AC 35:48

14. 180 Joe Gibbons M MO Milford AC 35:52

15. 199 Declan Ferry M MO Rosses AC 36:02

16. 127 Colin Mc Nulty M M40 finn Valley 36:10

17. 225 Ciaran Mc Gonagle M M40 Letterkenny AC 36:31

18. 241 John Mc Clafferty M MO Milford AC 36:33

19. 156 Declan Mc Cartney M MO 36:46

20. 191 Liam Doherty M M40 Milford AC 36:59

21. 216 Kevin Mc Gee M M40 LAC 37:27

22. 196 Conor Mc Bride M MO 37:35

23. 218 Patrick Trimble M M40 Rosses 37:40

24. 187 Daragh Kelly M MO Milford AC 38:24

25. 190 Edward Sweeney M M40 38:33

26. 136 Declan Gallagher M MO Rosses 38:58

27. 206 Luke Daly M MO 39:10

28. 282 Hugh Duffy M M40 39:13

29. 262 Gavin Ward M M40 Rosses 39:14

30. 110 James Beattie M M40 39:37

31. 261 Barry Coyle M M40 Milford AC 39:44

32. 561 Monica Mc Granaghan F FO Letterkenny AC 39:46

33. 129 Eimear Wiseman F FO lac 39:54

34. 113 Patrick Mc Hugh M MO Milford AC 39:55

35. 200 Eugene Mc Cafferty M M40 Rosses 40:18

36. 242 Darren Murray M MO Milford AC 40:30

37. 221 Terence Diver M M50 24/7 Triathlon 40:31

38. 202 David Harvey M MO 24/7 Triathlon 40:44

39. 233 Liam Ferry M M40 Letterkenny AC 41:12

40. 121 Michael Harkin M M40 Letterkenny AC 41:25

41. 222 Mark Nee M M40 Letterkenny AC 41:28

42. 285 Aidan Fries M MO 41:34

43. 214 Ciaran Mc Hugh M MO Teelin 42:24

44. 131 Raymond Mc Gahey M M50 42:34

45. 139 Mark Mc Fadden M MO Letterkenny AC 42:44

46. 250 Gavan Patterson M MO 42:54

47. 175 Paul Doherty M M50 Ballindrait Runners 42:57

48. 107 Ciaran Sharkey M MO 43:26

49. 165 Marie Boyle F FO Letterkenny AC 43:27

50. 188 Karol Doherty M M40 43:33

51. 174 Pat Brady M M50 LAC 43:40

52. 173 Peter Gallagher M MO LAC 43:47

53. 119 Paul McMonagle M MO LAC 43:50

54. 106 Owen J Coyle M M60 Rosses 43:51

55. 207 Martin Mc Ginley M M40 Letterkenny AC 43:53

56. 240 Stephen Byrne M M40 43:58

57. 166 Gary Kearns M M40 Letterkenny AC 44:03

58. 148 Shaun Cannon M MO 44:04

59. 189 Ciaran Hegarty M MO Run for Fun Letterkenny 44:09

60. 213 Johnny Duffy M MO 24/7 Triathlon 44:13

61. 135 Stephen Sheilds M M50 LAC 44:17

62. 194 Pierce Curtin M MO 24/7 Triathlon 44:23

63. 111 Stephen O Mahoney M M50 44:30

64. 192 Paul Lee M M50 LAC 44:36

65. 138 Mark Devir M MO 44:41

66. 210 Karl Sweeney M M40 MTG#4 44:43

67. 278 Tara Carron F F40 Milford AC 44:44

68. 274 James Whoriskey M M40 Milford AC 44:46

69. 276 Eoin Sheehy M M40 Milford AC 44:46

70. 275 John Haran M M40 St Eunans 44:53

71. 197 Cathy Breslin F F40 Rosses 44:58

72. 176 John Doherty M M50 Ballindrait Runners 45:06

73. 124 Tommy Mc Bride M MO 45:09

74. 109 Tony Curran M M60 Falcarragh Road Runners 45:16

75. 178 Noel Mc Cormick M M40 45:25

76. 265 Grace Doohan M M40 Falcarragh Road Runners 45:32

77. 269 Brian Dunne M M50 45:34

78. 118 Aidan Mc Fadden M MO 247 Triathlon 45:34

79. 108 Alan Rodgers M MO 45:44

80. 226 John Bradley M M40 45:47

81. 125 Sean O Leary M M50 45:53

82. 280 Terance Boyle M MO 45:59

83. 234 Damien Gallagher M MO 46:17

84. 102 Declan Gill M MO Foyle Valley 46:30

85. 288 Conor Mc Laughlin M M40 247 46:38

86. 235 Patrick Doherty M M40 247 46:38

87. 147 Chris Ashmore M M50 run for fun 46:52

88. 162 Freddie Sharkey M MO Falcarragh Road Runners 46:55

89. 123 Jim Mc Laughlin M M50 Finn Valley F4L 46:55

90. 236 Liam Doherty M M40 46:57

91. 203 Gerard Mc Connell M M40 Swanlings 46:57

92. 154 Brian Harvey M M40 FVF4L 47:05

93. 247 Stephen Sweeney M M40 247 Tri Club 47:07

94. 155 John Griffin M M50 FVF4L 47:18

95. 238 James Mc Geehan M M40 47:21

96. 281 Philip Mc Govern M M40 Milford AC 47:35

97. 223 Frank Pinder M M50 Letterkenny AC 47:51

98. 198 Eimear Bradley F FO 47:57

99. 122 Gerard Mullen M M40 LAC 47:59

100. 164 Francis Diver M M50 Milford AC 48:06

101. 169 David Connors M MO Milford AC 48:25

102. 132 Maragaret Shiels F F50 Letterkenny AC 48:34

103. 171 Ciaran Clerkin M M50 Monaghan Joggernutts 48:47

104. 205 Demelza Callaghan F F40 Glenswilly GAA 48:59

105. 177 Mairead Cullen F FO 49:05

106. 141 Richard Raymond M M60 lac 49:13

107. 217 James Friel M MO 49:19

108. 227 Patrick Shiels M M50 Milford AC 49:35

109. 229 Anthony Mc Grenra M MO Termon GAA 49:36

110. 195 Lorraine Doherty F F40 Rosses AC 49:38

111. 211 Hugh Allen M M50 Raphoe Road Runners 49:46

112. 183 Dean Spencer M M50 Run for Fun Letterkenny 50:11

113. 145 Bernie Boyce F FO run for fun 50:24

114. 172 John Ward M MO Milford AC 50:30

115. 219 Georgina Reid F F40 run for fun 50:38

116. 228 Claire Murray F FO 50:39

117. 245 Sandra Devine F FO 50:42

118. 130 Theresa Wiseman F F40 LAC 50:46

119. 133 Mark Mc Ginley M M40 Foyle Valley 51:00

120. 146 Seamus Cannon M M50 51:13

121. 117 Karol Harvey M MO 247 51:33

122. 115 Anne Robinson F FO 247 Triathlon 51:33

123. 273 Aine Whoriskey M M40 Milford AC 51:38

124. 277 Nancy McNamee F F50 Finn Valley 51:46

125. 186 Danielle Fay F FO run for fun 51:47

126. 134 Declan Callaghan M M40 51:53

127. 126 Robert Sheerin M M40 51:54

128. 152 Cora Harvey F F40 FVF4L 51:58

129. 212 Sam Faulkner M MO run for fun 51:59

130. 271 Rosmarie McConnellogue F FO 52:04

131. 270 Nuala Dunne F F60 52:07

132. 208 Kieran Feeney M MO 52:08

133. 185 Peter Duddy M M40 Bruckless Road Runners 52:08

134. 286 Shaun Murray M MO 52:16

135. 170 Daniel Cullen M MO Milford AC 52:18

136. 279 Noel Kilpatrick M M40 Milford AC 52:18

137. 209 Eugene Mc Ginley M M50 Raphoe Road Runners 52:38

138. 283 Tom Taylor M MO 53:18

139. 120 Eunan Russell M MO 247 Letterkenny 53:20

140. 159 Stephen Sheridan M M50 Shape up fitness 53:23

141. 263 Christopher Murray M MO Milford AC 53:29

142. 137 Louise Mc Keague F F40 53:30

143. 168 Eddie Mc Fadden M M50 Falcarragh Road Runners 53:30

144. 266 Catherine Mc Ginley F F50 Falcarragh Road Runners 53:30

145. 128 Brigeen Doherty F F40 run for fun 53:34

146. 182 PJ Patton M M50 run for fun 54:14

147. 232 Gloria Donaghey F F60 Finn Valley AC 54:57

148. 143 Patrick Patton M M40 24/7 Triathlon 55:03

149. 220 Edith Neely F F40 55:38

150. 243 Shaun O Donnell M M50 Swanlings 56:10

151. 163 Patricia Sharkey F FO Falcarragh Road Runners 56:23

152. 284 Chris Taylor M M40 57:14

153. 114 Martina O Donnell F FO 24/7 Triathlon 57:18

154. 140 Kate Meehan F F50 Foyle Valley 57:21

155. 287 Charles Gallagher M MO 57:33

156. 230 Catlin Lafferty F F40 Rosses 58:32

157. 161 Niamh Mc Daid F FO LAC 59:14

158. 224 Eileen O Gorman F F50 Milford AC 59:29

159. 167 Caroline Brady F FO 59:30

160. 249 Thressa McConnell F FO 59:40

161. 267 Paula Dunne F FO 59:42

162. 272 Amanda Kirwan F FO Letterkenny Park Runners 61:28

163. 144 Margaret Coyle F F40 run for fun 61:36

164. 103 Katrina Doherty M MO 61:37

165. 246 Paul Gallagher M M40 Milford AC 61:51

166. 248 Sinead Thornton F F40 Milford AC 61:51

167. 215 Annmarie Quinn F F50 63:17

168. 231 Mary O Donnell F F40 63:49

169. 244 Declan Black M MO Run for Fun Letterkenny 65:04

170. 237 Andrea Doherty F F40 65:04

171. 201 Sarah Mc Devitt F M40 67:55

172. 184 Marie Gallagher F F50 Rosses 67:55

173. 264 Gerry Mc Taggart M M40 run for fun 68:46