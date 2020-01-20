Swilly Seals, Letterkenny have great success at Gala in Bangor at weekend

Contact
The Bangor Swimming Club Open Winter Swimming Festival was a great success for Swilly Seals this weekend.
22 swimmers, 11 Gold Medals, 6 Silver Medals, 8 Bronze Medals.
There were Dave Mc Cullough, Irish Open and Division One and Two Qualifying times ticked off by a number of swimmers also which is no mean feat at this early stage of the season.
22 swimmers took part delivering 60 personal best times between them.
Gold medals were taken home by Grace Coyle (200 fly), Benji Cummings (400 free, 200 Breast, 100 free, 400 IM, 100 Breast, 200 IM,) Sinead Mc Laughlin (200 IM), Oran Mulligan (200 Breast) and Caoimhe Nic Aoidh (100 Free).
Silver medals were won by Benji Cummings (50 Breast), Cian Mulligan (200 Breast), Cillian Murphy (400 Free), Caoimhe Nic Aoidh (50 fly), Aoibheann Sheridan (200 Breast).
Bronze Medals went to Grace Coyle (100 Fly), Fern Duffy (50 Breast), Sinead Mc Laughlin (50 fly, 100 free), Cillian Murphy( 50 back, 200 IM, 200 free), Molly Nulty (50 back).
Beyond medals the Club is so proud of the continued improvement in the standard of swimming being produced with more and more children getting involved in competing, doing well and enjoying their sport.
