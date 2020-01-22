BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: It's payback time against Mayo on Saturday night in Ballybofey

The Allianz League begins this weekend and it begins with a payback tie for Donegal against Mayo in Ballybofey.

Donegal and Mayo was always a healthy and friendly rivalry. But that has changed and recent meetings between the two counties have been feisty affairs.

Last August’s Super 8 clash in Castlebar and the 1-14 to 1-10 defeat that ended our championship summer, certainly wasn’t a game for the faint hearted.

There was a strange atmosphere during and after the game and I have to confess I couldn’t get out of Castlebar quick enough. And I wasn’t the only one. I have spoken to a number of supporters since who felt the exact same and who were surprised with the spicy nature of the Mayo supporters.

It is the first of four home games and it is a very important game for Declan Bonner and his squad. It is important that we win and get off to a good start, otherwise with Meath away and Galway the next at home in Letterkenny, we are on the back foot from the word go.

There are going to be no easy games. We are up with the big boys and with Dublin in Croke Park and Kerry in Austin Stack Park, Tralee, there will be no easy points on the road.

It is important we get a big support out for Saturday night’s game because Mayo people will travel in big numbers.

The number one objective has to be to retain our top flight status and take it from there after that.

And such is the competitiveness of the division it is pointless to say we will win this game and we will do well to get anything out of that game.

It has to be one game at a time but we need to take at least six points and the earlier we collect those the better.

LETTERKENNY TOO STRONG

Letterkenny IT were much better than IT Sligo, especially in the first half and were deserving six points winners in the Sigerson Cup quarter-final. The game was played in Sligo on Sunday.

Michael Langan dominated midfield and Peadar Mogan, Eoghan McGettigan and Darragh Black were sharp up front for Letterkenny.

Sligo player Sean Carabine and Leitrim lad Cillian McGloin were the pick of the IT Sligo players.

Such was Letterkenny’s dominance the two Donegal men in the Sligo attack Andrew McClean and Timmy Govorov were forced to come deep to win possession and were not as effective nearer the Letterkenny posts.

Letterkenny are a good and well balanced side and Michael Murphy has them in good shape. It is good for Donegal football to have a team in the semi-final of the Sigerson Cup. All of the starting team on Sunday were from Donegal and the bulk of the squad is from the county.

U-20S MISS OUT

The Donegal U-20s missed out on a place in the final of the Leo Murphy Cup to Mayo, on score difference, after Saturday’s draw with the Westerners.

Down by four points at half-time and eight down early in the second period they staged a remarkable recovery to lead by two as the game entered added time. They are strong defensively and Conor O’Donnell, the full-back, Oisin Walsh, at corner-back, Peter McEniff at wing-back and Cormac Finn at centre-half-forward all turned in good games. Aaron Doherty also played well in spells and overall it was a good solid team performance.

It was a pity they did not qualify for the final. The extra game would have been beneficial ahead of the championship.

LETTER

In response to a letter from Dessie McFeely regarding a recent column, I will not comment at the present but will deal with the matter later on.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack