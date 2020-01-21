St Eunans College, Letterkenny one step away from All-Ireland glory

St Eunans College U19 basketball team are going in search of national glory when they contest the All-Ireland B schools cup final at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, Dublin on Wednesday.

They will meet Waterpark College from Waterford in what promises to be an exciting final.

The Letterkenny school have had an impressive cup campaign and have defeated Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, St. Mary's CBS, Belfast, St Aidan's CBS, Dublin and OLSPK, Belfast along the way.

St Eunans have a side blessed with quality and experience. They will be depending on their excellent point guard and captain Luke Cassidy to set the tone. Thomas Reynolds, a very energetic guard, is playing some great basketball of late, well supported by his two forwards Raumel Soler and Max Leadley.

The team's towering teenager Killian Gribben, who is part of the Ireland U-18 squad, is struggling with an ankle injury and missed the All-Ireland league play-offs on Sunday. St Eunans will be hoping he can play some part in the game on Wednesday.

Of course St Eunans will also be depending on the strength of their bench - James O'Donnell is a strong inside player; Daire Maguire can reading pick up the point guard position; Sean McDaid is a guard who works tirelessly on the court; Gareth Neely is a tall inside player who defends well; Conor McGarvey is a very skillful forward; Conor Logan is a versatile player; Jim McLaughlin is a strong inside player and Dave Nwankawu, a new student to the school, has played his part in the team's cup run as well.

The team was unlucky to lose Darragh Scott and Sean Marsh to ACL injuries - thankfully both are on the road to recovery.

St Eunans are managed by Monica Gribben and coach is LYIT scholar Manny Payton.