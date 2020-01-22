Horgan invites '500 Club' members to exclusive 'meet and greet' with squad

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has issued an invitation to club supporters backing squad building efforts by subscribing to the club’s vital '500 Club' fundraiser to attend a special training session and meet with the squad and management team.

Harps have been delighted with the response to the re-launch of this initiative with more than 50 new sign-ups since the launch last week.

Said Horgan: “I’m told the response to the 500 Club has been excellent so far. I wanted to invite the people who are putting their hands deep in their pockets to come along to one of our training sessions, and maybe have a cup of tea with the players and ourselves afterwards.

"We want to show how much this means to us. This is the kind of commitment required to make this club work, from the team on the pitch, to the volunteers, the board and the supporters."

The event is provisionally scheduled for Monday February 3 at the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar, but the club will confirm details to 500 Club members in the coming weeks.

Families, and especially children of members, are welcome to this unique event.