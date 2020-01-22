Ed Byrne back at the top table of Donegal GAA as assistant secretary

Ed Byrne is back on the Donegal GAA executive following his election to the position of assistant secretary at Monday night’s monthly meeting of the Donegal county committee.

The Killybegs clubman stepped down as one of Donegal’s two representatives on the Ulster Council at last December’s annual Convention to contest the vacant Central Council representative.

He subsequently lost narrowly in a vote to former chairman Sean Dunnion.

He replaces Declan Martin, the new county secretary. A former PRO the new man also held the position of assistant secretary for nine months in 2011 before resigning.

He was elected unopposed at Monday night’s meeting.