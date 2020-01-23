'Mayo have been second best team in Ireland for last 10 years' says Hugh McFadden

In some quarters, Saturday night’s big NFL clash with Mayo is being billed as a chance for Donegal to get some badly needed “revenge”.

And,with Ballybofey a bit of a fortress, there is a sense that Declan Bonner’s increasingly younger looking squad could in some way “set the record straight”.

Back in August Mayo dominated a lighter Donegal both physically and psychologically on a rainy night in Castlebar to deny Tir Conaill a place in the All-Ireland semi-final for the second year in succession.

It was a night when the entire team failed to function and one that has left a lingering sense of regret.

But this is a theory that towering centre-back cum midfielder Hugh McFadden firmly rejects.

The Big Killybegs man has fully recovered from a nasty bug that struck down Niall O’Donnell and Odhran McFadden Ferry.

And he is looking forward to pitting his wits against Mayo under the Saturday night lights.

“I don’t think, regardless of the disappointment we have from last year that it is going to linger, moving forward.,

“As much as we are motivated to win on Saturday night, I don’t think that winning a League game on January 25 is going to pay dividends for losing an effective All-Ireland quarter-final.

“Mayo beat us fair and square last August and you would need to win another championship match to be comparable.

“So the game on Saturday night will be a good competitive League game with two points at stake.”

But Donegal could not have asked for a better start against one of the top four teams in the country.

“Obviously we spent last year out of Division One and the big benefit from having won Division Two last year is that we are going to be tested to the maximum of our potential throughout the NFL in the top flight.

“Last year’s NFL Division One and Two was of a seriously high standard and was very entertaining consistently throughout the year and we are delighted to be a part of it in Division One this year.

“Having Mayo coming to Ballybofey in January is definitely going to bring us forward and hopefully improve us in preparation for the Ulster championship.”

But with all those injuries, it is hardly an ideal start to the season.

“No there are a few bumps and bruises that Declan alluded to, but we would like to think that we have built a nice squad over the past few years so that we are still able to field a competitive team for any fixture regardless who is missing or not.

“Mayo will have a few players unavailable on Saturday and they are not going to use that as an excuse and neither are we, and we would be confident that the 15 players who start are able to go on and win the game.”

Donegal have faltered twice in the Super 8s so how did the defeat to Mayo compare to that of Tyrone two years ago?

“It is very hard to put into words or comparisons.

“They were two very different games in terms that we had a very good lead over Tyrone going into the last 12-15 minutes and then we had a catastrophe.

“In Castlebar last year, Mayo took the initiative after the first six or seven minutes and led throughout the whole game.

“They were both heart-breaking in that they were effectively two quarter-finals with a chance to get to an All-Ireland semi-final and we failed to do that.

“Losing to Tyrone at home was heartbreaking but even before Mayo we had a great chance against Kerry.”

But this is a new year and McFadden is looking forward to meeting Mayo whom he describes as “the second best team in Ireland for ten years.”