Allianz League Division One - All you need to know about Donegal's 2020 rivals

Donegal

Donegal are back in the top flight once again after just one season in Division Two. They were promoted as Division Two champions after beating Meath in the league final. They overcame the Royals by two points, 1-17 to 1-15 in a cracking final in Croke Park.

In the group stages they won five of their seven games in the group. They lost to Tipperary and Fermanagh but had good wins over Meath, Clare, Kildare, Armagh and Cork.

All-Star defender Frank McGlynn is the only absentee as they head into the new season. The Glenfin clubman called time on his career in the autumn.

Declan Bonner is again in control and Michael Murphy will captain the team.

Bonner used the league well to blood young players last season and he is expected to do so again in 2020.

St Nauls Peadar Mogan and the St Eunan’s pair of Conor O’Donnell and Conor Morrison are among the players expected to be given a chance to cut their teeth.

Sean MacCumhaills Oisin Gallen is expected to miss most of the league campaign with a shoulder injury, as will Jason McGee and Eoghan Bán Gallagher.

Consolidation in the division will be the number one objective.

Manager: Declan Bonner.

Last season P8, W6, D0, L2, For 132, Ag 112, Pts 10

Meath

Meath joined Donegal in the step up to Division One after 16 seasons away from the top table. They were the form team in the group stages last season and lost just once to top the Division Two table on 12 points from a possible 14.

Manager Andy McEntee is going into his fourth season as manager and his main goal will be to retain top flight status.

Meath and McEntee have been hit with a hammer blow in recent weeks with confirmation Mickey Newman will miss the entire league campaign due to injury.

Newman was the Royal County’s top scorer with a tally of 1-36 from eight games in last season’s league campaign.

McEntee is also planning without Graham O’Reilly and Michael Burke, who are no longer in the squad.

Donal Lenihan has returned to the squad while youngsters Jack O’Connor and Matthew Costelloe are expected to get game time.

Manager: Andy McEntee, fourth season

Last season: P8, W6, D0, L1, For 126, Ag 102, Pts 12

Galway

Galway played in Division One last season and finished in fifth place with four wins from seven outings. They ended up level on points with All-Ireland champions, Dublin.

Former double All-Ireland winner and double All-Star forward Padraig Joyce has taken over from Kevin Walsh as manager.

Joyce, the Galway U-20 manager last season, has named John Divilly, John Conncannon and Micheál O’Domhnaill as members of his management team.

Star forward Shane Walsh has been named by Joyce as team captain.

Joyce has hit the ground running and has already won silverware with last Sunday’s FBD League final win over Roscommon in Hyde Park.

They defeated Mayo in Castlebar in the first round after extra-time and penalties.

Captain Walsh, who hit 1-8 against Roscommon, along with Robert Finnerty and Adrian Varley will carry the main scoring threat for Galway.

Manager: Padraig Joyce, first season

Last season: P7, W4, D0, L3, For 95, Ag 103, Pts 8

Dublin

Dublin finished in fourth place in Division One last season after losing three games in the league for the first time in a long time. They lost to Monaghan, Kerry and Tyrone.

Former All-Ireland winning forward Dessie Farrell has taken over from five in-a-row championship winning manager Jim Gavin as team manager.

Farrell is seen by many as been handed a difficult task to fill the shoes of Jim Gavin.

However, he has been boosted by the news that veteran goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton has committed for another season. But the All-Star goalkeeper and a man who dramatically changed the role of the keeper has indicated he will not be returning to training until the end of March. This means his understudy Evan Comerford is expected to take over in goals for the league.

Bernard Brogan and Eoghan O’Gara are the only two players from the five in-a-row squad that have announced their retirement.

Manager: Dessie Farrell, first season.

Last season: P7, W4, D0, L3, For 122, Ag 88, Pts 8.

Monaghan

Monaghan got last season's league campaign off to a dream start with a three points win over All-Ireland champions Dublin in Clones (2-13 to 1-13).

But this proved to be something of a false dawn as they only won one more game. That was a narrow three point sixth round win over Cavan, also in St Tiernach’s Park.

Seamus Banty McEnaney has replaced Malachy O’Rourke who stepped down after seven years in the job. The Fermanagh man walked away after a heavy All-Ireland Qualifier Championship defeat to Armagh.

McEnaney has appointed a high powered backroom team made up of former Tyrone double All-Ireland winner Peter Donnelly, strength and conditioning coach; former Down footballer Conor Laverty, team coach; David McCague, Scotstown, coach; former Dublin performance analyst Ray Boyne, data analyst; James Greenan, Monaghan Harps, data analysis and Welshman Shane Williams, current Dundalk goalkeeping coach as goalkeeper coach.

Old favourites Dessie Mone, Vinny Corey, Gavin Doogan and Owen Duffy all have retired.

Manager: Seamus Banty McEnaney, first season, in second term

Last season: P7, W2, D0, L5, For 103, Ag 114, Pts 4.

Tyrone

Tyrone finished in third place in last season’s league just one point adrift of Mayo who went on to win the league.

They won four games including a 1-14 to 1-11 win over Dublin in Croke Park.

Manager Mickey Harte has made a number of changes to his backroom team for the season ahead.

Former Antrim player Kevin Madden is the new team coach. He replaces three time All-Ireland winning forward Stephen O’Neill, who stepped down at the end of last season.

Tyrone also has a new strength and conditioning coach with the appointment of former Ulster rugby strength and conditioning coach Jonny Davis.

Last year’s captain Mattie Donnelly is set to miss the entire league through injury. Declan McClure is also out injured while All-Star forward Cathal McShane is in Australia and is also set to miss the league campaign.

Star forward Conor McAliskey is taking a break and will miss the early part of the league at least.

On the good news front Omagh, St Enda’s Ronan O’Neill is back in the squad. Tyrone go into the league on the back of another Dr McKenna Cup success.

Manager: Mickey Harte, 17th season

Last season: P7, W4, D1, L2, For 108, Ag 95, Pts 9

Kerry

Kerry won six of their seven group games in the league and topped the Division One table on 12 points, two ahead of Mayo.

Under new manager Peter Keane, they were one of the form teams in last year’s league, losing just twice - Dublin in the group stages and Mayo in the final.

David Clifford has been named team captain for the new season and at 21 he is one of the youngest captains in the county’s long and proud history.

Jonathan Lyne and Michael Geaney have left the panel and Paudie Clifford, brother of David’s, Michael Potts (Dr Crokes), Ronan Buckley, Sean Dillon and Barry O’Mahony have been added to the squad.

Kerry are only back in training since Christmas and manager Peter Keane fielded the U-20 team in their two McGrath Cup games which they lost to Tipperary and Cork.

Manager: Peter Keane, second season

Last season: P8, W6, D0, L2, For 113, Ag 92, Pts 12.

Mayo

Mayo are the reigning champions after winning the league for the first time since 2006.

They defeated Kerry in the final 3-11 to 2-10 after losing to the Kingdom in the group stages.

James Horan is into the second year of his second term as manager and he has recruited former All-Star forward Ciaran McDonald to his backroom team.

Andy Moran, Ger Cafferkey and Evan Regan are no longer in the squad. Aidan O’Shea is recovering from shoulder surgery and his brother Seamie, Lee Keegan, Cian O’Connor and Matthew Ruane are also among the walking wounded and look set to miss the opening round of games.

Tom Parsons has made a miraculous recovery from the injury thought to have ended his playing days and played the full game against Galway, the weekend before last in the FBD league.

He is likely to be partnered by U-20 player Mickey Murray from Ballina in the early rounds of the league.

Manager: James Horan, second year into second term

Last season: P8, W6, D0, L2, For 122, Ag108, Pts 10