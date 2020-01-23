Mayo will be short for trip to Donegal on Saturday night

Mayo may have come out on top in last summer’s big championship meeting but former Donegal and Mayo player Martin Carney feels the advantage is with Donegal ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Martin Carney, a provincial championship winner with both his native Donegal and his adopted Mayo, feels Mayo may be a little behind the rest for the opening half of the league.

“There is very little coming out of the Mayo camp as is the case with most county setups nowadays but I sense Mayo may struggle in their opening couple of games.

“They play Donegal on Saturday and they are at home to Dublin in Castlebar, the following weekend, which is a pretty tough start to the league.

“It may not be well known Aidan O’Shea had a surgery on a shoulder injury back in November so he is not going to be available for the first half of the league.

“By all accounts Lee Keegan is struggling with injury and may also miss the opening couple of games. Seamie O’Shea, Matthew Ruane and Cillian O’Connor are also on the treatment table and will miss the opening three to four games.

“Aidan O’Shea and Lee Keegan are experienced players for Mayo and given Andy Moran and Ger Cafferkey and Evan Regan have retired and Fionn McDonagh is away on his travels and no longer in the squad, Mayo are going to be down a number of key men.

“On the plus side, Tom Parsons has made what can only be described as a miraculous recovery from the knee injury suffered in 2018. He played midfield against Galway in the FBD clash the weekend before last and he had a good steady game in the middle of the field.

“Without the O’Sheas and Matthew Ruane, I expect Mickey Murray from Ballina, to partner Tom Parsons in the middle of the field. He is a young lad and as far as I know he is eligible for the U-20 squad but they have drafted him into the senior squad.

“The bottom line is a number of the young lads are going to have to step up. I expect Josh Fynn from Crossmolina and Brian Walsh from Ballintubber to be in the forward line on Saturday.

“They played against Galway and did quite well. Brian Walsh was a member of the Mayo minor team that won the All-Ireland Minor Championship in 2013.”

James Horan, the Mayo manager, in the second year of his second term in the Mayo hot seat, has added one of the county’s former star forwards Ciaran McDonald to his backroom team in the close season.

“Ciaran is a fantastic footballer. I managed him at minor and U-21 and his inclusion has been warmly welcomed and while I don’t know his exact role I would expect he will work with the forwards. He was one of the finest and classiest forwards of his time though I do wonder how he will fit into the modern game.

“Ciaran was a free spirit and played on natural instinct but as we all know the game is very controlled now by systems, something which would have been alien to Ciaran in his playing days.”

Martin Carney played with Donegal for the best part of the 1970s and was one of the key members of the first Donegal Ulster championship winning team of 1972. And he was on board again when Donegal claimed a second Ulster crown in 1974 before moving to his adopted Mayo in 1978. He won four Connacht titles with Mayo.

The former star feels Donegal football is in a good place and after watching a number of Donegal senior club championship games last season feels it is ahead of championship football in Mayo.

“The standard of club football in Donegal is very high at present. I was at a number of senior championship games last year. I saw Glenties, Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar and they are all quality sides and I hear St Eunans are coming with a good team again.

“The standard is much higher than in Mayo. Castlebar and Ballintubber are the only two Mayo clubs I feel would be able to compete with the top four in Donegal.

“This surely augurs well for Donegal and Declan Bonner into the future.”