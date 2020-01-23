THE SPORTING DIARY: New faces for Donegal in opener against Mayo

There is always a certain amount of excitement as the National League approaches and it is no different this year with Donegal preparing for the visit of Mayo on Saturday evening to MacCumhaill Park.

As Brian McEniff said in his column on Tuesday, we owe them one and because we will be fielding a number of new and young players for this game, it is imperative that a big Donegal support makes their way to Ballybofey. You can rest assured that the Mayo supporters will be there in big numbers.

With news that Stephen McMenamin and Dáire Ó Baoill have been added to the Donegal injury list, there will be a new look to the Donegal team that takes the field. Almost certainly, there will be a few new faces over the course of the game.

There will be no Paddy McGrath, Jason McGee or Oisin Gallen with long-term injured Kieran Gillespie and Conor O'Donnell also out of the mix. Let’s hope the panellists involved in last night’s Sigerson semi-finals come through unscathed. They will be needed. There is word that Eoghan Bán Gallagher played in an in-house game at the weekend and what a boost that would be if he is ready to return.

But despite being without so many quality players, Donegal go into the first league weekend with a spring in their step. There is a buzz, especially after witnessing Letterkenny IT defeat Sligo IT in the Sigerson semi-final on Sunday last.

The Donegal senior panellists on the Letterkenny team were outstanding. Michael Lynch was commanding in goal; Michael Langan is looking more and more the part of a county midfielder with each game; Peadar Mogan, despite carrying a 'flu, led the attack very well and up front Eoghan McGettigan performed at a very high level. Indeed, his partner up front, Darragh Black, also looked like someone who could do a job at county level if called up. Black was in the Donegal McKenna Cup panel a few years ago, and if ever a player put his hand up for another look, it was the Milford man on Sunday.

Declan Bonner also has two panellists involved with DCU, Brendan McCole and Conor Morrison, and there will be fingers crossed that this pair come through their semi-final against UCD.

Last weekend, the usual exercise of picking a team to face Mayo was to the fore when Donegal supporters were talking. Provided everybody that we’re aware of is available how about the following team: Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Odhrán McFadden Ferry; Conor O'Donnell, Eamonn Doherty, Paul Brennan; Michael Langan, Hugh McFadden; Ciaran Thompson, Niall O'Donnell, Ryan McHugh; Jamie Brennan, Michael Murphy, Peadar Mogan.

We can expect to see new faces like Conor Morrison, Ethan O'Donnell and Eoghan McGettigan as well as Eoin McHugh, Michael Carroll and Caolan McGonagle to see game time on Saturday. Maybe even Eoghan Bán. If there are injuries then Neil McGee could be pushed into action sooner than expected.

'Forward Mark'

The 'new rules' are now in place and will be viewed with interest in the more competitive environment of the national league. The 'sin bin' for the black card seems to be universally accepted. However, the 'forward and defensive mark' looks set to cause confusion.

From the experience of watching it in the Dr McKenna Cup and in two Sigerson Cup games, it seemed to confuse players, referees and spectators. The thinking behind it is sound. However, the way it is refereed is the real problem. The official has to take so much into account; whether the ball is delivered from outside the '45'; whether it has travelled 13m and the big problem, whether the player who wins possession wants to take the 'mark' or play on. Watching those aforementioned games, the referees were just not consistent.

For me, the biggest issue is if the referee blows his whistle, the defender will stop and this gives the forward a window of opportunity if he plays on. It may work out all right in the end, but, like VAR in the English Premiership, it might cause as many problems as it sorts.

Ref kudos

And speaking of referees, hats off to Conor Lane of Cork for the way he handled the closing stages of normal time in the AIB All-Ireland Club Championship final on Sunday last. As I was in Sligo at the Sigerson, I didn't get to see the full match (I have it taped and will watch it). Social media seems to suggest that the Cork official had a very poor game. I was home for the closing minutes of normal time when Kilcoo were on all-out attack to get an equaliser.

It looked as if time was running out for them and the reigning champions, Corofin, did everything in their power to make sure they didn't get their chance. And I mean everything. They were willing to lose players to second yellows and black cards with rugby tackles, etc.

But through it all Conor Lane remained calm and added on time. Then when Kilcoo went on a last ditch attack, their player was just hauled to the ground. Another player came in and kicked the ball away. I was shouting at the TV to 'move the ball on'. Referee Lane cooly admonished the Corofin player with a black card and then calmly moved the ball forward, which resulted in Kilcoo getting the equaliser and the game going to extra-time.

As it proved, the class of Corofin shone in that extra-time with Kilcoo out on their feet having given all they had.

But while Corofin created a new record of winning three All-Ireland club titles in-a-row, my highlight of the contest will be the way Lane handled those final minutes of normal time.

FOOTNOTE: Do you remember the last Leap Year when February 29 was on a Saturday? Got a text message from Edward Molloy this week saying. "The calendar year for 2020 is the very same as 1992. No pressure then on Declan."