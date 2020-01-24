Donegal injury list will provide opportunities for others says Declan Bonner

Donegal return to Division One of the Allianz Football League on Saturday night when they host league champions Mayo in Ballybofey. (throw-in 7.15 pm)

It is the first of four home games with Galway in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny; Monaghan in Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon and Tyrone in Sean MacCumhaill Park.

Donegal’s away games are against Meath, Dublin and Kerry.

Donegal are back in the top flight after winning promotion along with Meath at the end of last season’s campaign.

“Division One is where you want to be and it's important that we are back in there,” said the Donegal boss, Declan Bonner, at Tuesday evening’s press briefing in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey, ahead of the start of the league.

When it came to outlining his goals and objectives for the league overall the Donegal supremo was in no mood to leave hostages to fortune, though privately the world and its mother knows retaining Division One status will be the number one goal of all managers and squads in the division.

“The goal is to go to Ballybofey on Saturday night and get a performance and get two points,” said Bonner after revealing a lengthy injury list.

Stephen McMenamin, Jason McGee, Oisin Gallen, Kieran Gillespie, Paddy McGrath and Paul Durcan, who has undergone surgery, are all ruled out for the league.

“None of those guys will see action in the league. Dáire Ó Baoill is also injured and will be out for a number of games. He injured ankle ligaments and he will miss the first three or four games.”

When asked about the nature of Stephen McMenamin’s injury the 1992 All-Ireland winner said the Red Hughs player underwent surgery last weekend.

“I will leave the medical team to deal with that (nature of injury) but Stephen will be out of action for the league

“We are just going through a wee run of injuries and they are all fairly serious injuries. They are not just soft tissue injuries where fellows will be back in a couple of weeks. It is what it is.”

The manager also stated that long term injured Kieran Gillespie had undergone surgery for ACL.

Star forward Patrick McBrearty is also set to miss the opening game. He is not expected home from the US, where he has spent the last few months, until next week.

Due to the lengthy injury list the manager did not rule out starting Neil McGee a little earlier than intended. In recent seasons management has rested a number of the senior players in the early games in the league.

“I am a wee bit reluctant to talk about it (team selection) because we still have two more training sessions and we have six lads involved tomorrow night (Wednesday night) in the Sigerson Cup and we will see where we are after that.

“As well as the four lads playing with Letterkenny IT we have Brendan McCole and Conor Morrison also playing with DCU tomorrow night.”

Despite all the injuries the manager insisted numbers wise he was happy with the squad available to him for selection.

“I have a team ready to go with but will that be the case come Saturday night. There are no guarantees and the way I look at it, there will be opportunities.

“Division one is very competitive. I am happy enough with what we have if we can avoid anything else.

“There will be new faces, no doubt. There are guys who are going to get serious game-time now, the serious stuff starts here.”

The Donegal boss also feels the Sigerson Cup has to be played before Christmas because playing it alongside the Dr McKenna Cup and other such competitions in the other three provinces causes many problems.

“We were slated for the decision I took (to not field for the Dr McKenna Cup semi-final) but I knew after we beat Monaghan it was going to happen.

“The numbers were tight even though we had 40 players on the list. But between the virus in the camp, the injuries that cropped up and Patrick McBrearty away we simply hadn’t the players.

“On the morning the game was supposed to be played we took the lads for a light session. We had 13 players and that included two goalkeepers Gavin Mulreany and Eoin Gallen from MacCumhaills so we had 12 of the squad.

“Bringing in club players wouldn’t have worked. If I had 18 or 19 we would’ve played that match.

“We put it to the Ulster Council with the alternative to play it on Tuesday night. We were told that Tuesday night was going to be too soon but the lads were going to be training anyways.

“I’m sure Monaghan and Tyrone were training that Tuesday night too and we would’ve played anywhere. But Ulster said no.

“Something will need to be done.

“That is the hand that has been dealt. We are not making excuses. It needs to be looked at down the line, and sooner rather than later.

“We have always treated the Dr McKenna Cup with respect. We won it two years ago and then got to the semi-final last year and it’s perfect for us.

“It has been great preparation for us. It has a future. The third level will have to change. Don’t get me wrong as I’m delighted with the progress of Letterkenny Institute of Technology and the job Michael (Murphy) has done. They had 15 lads from Donegal starting against Sligo.

“Before Christmas is the time of the year that would suit it the best. It’s creating unnecessary havoc to be honest. There’s guys doing exams having had to play away to Athlone on the Sunday and then have an exam on the Monday.”

The two in-a-row Ulster Championship winning manager also said he would be very disappointed if Donegal were to be punished for withdrawing from the Dr McKenna Cup.

But back to Saturday’s showdown with Mayo the manager insisted Donegal are going to have a strong squad for the game.

“For me it is opportunities for young lads that are coming into the squad, and lads that have been about the squad to put their hand up.

“It's going to be a really competitive match against Mayo, and from our point of view, it's a great challenge.”

The manager also appealed to Donegal supporters to come out in big numbers on Saturday and get behind the team.

“Mayo will bring a big crowd and it's important that we get people out and make MacCumhaill Park a fortress. We need to make sure we get that crowd because we will have a young side.”