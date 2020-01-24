New look Donegal Ladies travel to Mayo for first game in Lidl League

Donegal Ladies get the new Lidl Ladies National Football League campaign up and running with an away clash against Mayo on Sunday, in Swinford. (1 pm)

Sunday’s game is the first of seven games; three of which are at home with the other four away.

Mayo, Waterford, Westmeath and Tipperary are the away ties with Galway, All-Ireland champions Dublin and Cork the home games.

Maxi Curran is once again the manager.

It will be a new look Donegal that will face Mayo as Curran finds replacements to fill the vacancies left by the departure of Katy Herron (to play Australian Rules with Western Bulldogs in Melbourne), Karen Guthrie, who is also in Australia and Teresa Doherty and Ann Marie McGlynn (retired).

Megan Ryan, one of the finds of last season, is also taking time out to concentrate on her studies for the Leaving Certificate.

“They are all big boots to fill. The girls were all key players in our team for the best part of the last decade,” said the Donegal manager.

“We have drafted a number of minors into the squad and we are working off a small squad.

“We have three tough games to start with. We are away to Mayo this weekend with a long trip to Waterford the following weekend followed by a home game against All-Ireland finalists Galway.

The Glenfin pair of Ann Marie Logue and Katy Ward, Caroline Breslin, Nicole Gordon, Urris and Denise McElhinney, Carndonagh are the new additions to the squad.