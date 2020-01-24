DONAL REID COLUMN: Real action begins with Mayo coming to Ballybofey

The National Football League gets underway this weekend with two mouth-watering contests in Division 1 on Saturday evening. Donegal will go head to head with last year’s league champions Mayo in Ballybofey while Dublin and Kerry will lock horns in Croke Park.

None of these teams treated their respective provincial pre-season competitions with any seriousness, preferring instead to concentrate on the league. Players will be itching to get back to the fray having spent the winter in gyms conditioning themselves for the season ahead.

Donegal will be hoping to move on from their very successful league and championship campaigns of last year. Managers will be glad to have their respective squads back together as a group. The All-Ireland club finals are done and dusted with only the Sigerson Cup to be decided next week.

It would be remiss of me not to mention Letterkenny IT who have made history under the guidance of Michael Murphy. Their progress has been a massive boost for the county and credit must be given to Michael, his management team and his players.

Corofin’s success in the All-Ireland senior club final must also be noted since they are the first team to have won three-in-a-row. Defeated finalists, Kilcoo from County Down came very close but just had too many holes to plug against this excellent Galway side.

It was an edgy contest where both sides tried to outmuscle and outmanoeuvre the other. The game got out of control for periods where individual duels boiled over. However, it’s great to see that pride and passion for the club and community are very much alive.

Donegal’s game against Mayo this weekend takes on quite a bit of importance given that firstly, it is a home game and secondly because it is Mayo. We didn’t perform well in Castlebar last summer which will still be very fresh with Bonner, Rochford and Co.

Securing two points is vital and so too is the psychological aspect of this game. I sat behind the goalposts on a rain-soaked cement bench in MacHale Park on that August evening. There was a hostile atmosphere within the ground. I was genuinely taken aback by the verbals from a section of the Mayo supporters, adjacent to me, that were directed towards the Donegal players. We should respect players from all counties who sacrifice so much to get where they are and applaud their talents and the entertainment that they give us.

Irrespective of what jersey a player is wearing, a true and genuine supporter will openly laud and appreciate his efforts. When Mayo were trying to win the All-Ireland title in those heroic finals in recent times, the whole of Donegal wanted to see them win. We still do.

It’s not in the stands that Donegal need to make their mark this Saturday evening but on the pitch. Donegal is not known for its hostility, only for its friendliness and we welcome our Mayo friends to Ballybofey with open arms. As well as trying to earn two points, both Donegal and Mayo will be trying to lay down a marker for more important games that will come in the championship.

We all should be very upbeat about Donegal’s forthcoming season for many reasons. Our youngsters are youngsters no more. They have matured into hardened seasoned individuals who have an insatiable desire for success. We’ve won two consecutive Ulster senior titles with relative ease which augurs well for the future.

Declan Bonner has done brilliantly with his squad, not only this past two years, but when many of his current players were under his stewardship as U-16s and U-18s. Stephen Rochford came in last year and shared his invaluable experience with the management and players. I understand that he is held in high regard by the squad. Everyone concerned with the Donegal senior team will have learned a lot from their exploits of this past two seasons where errors will be corrected and preparation fine-tuned.

It was a big ask to go to Castlebar and get a result given that we had an accumulation of injuries. Like most other teams, we have some injury concerns currently, namely Oisin Gallen, who was the find of the season last year. Oisin is in fine hands with Donegal’s excellent medical team and I’ve no doubt that he will return when Donegal needs him most. The other plus factor for Donegal is that we are playing from Division 1 this season where we will meet the best in the country.

Playing the best means that Donegal will have to be at their best. Division 1 football is that bit sharper and more physical which will help Donegal going forward. No amount of training sessions can prepare a team as well as these competitive league games.

As teams regroup for the new season ahead, the elite teams will have one eye on the championship. Donegal have Tyrone at home on March 14th in the league and again in Ballybofey in the championship on May 17th. This is a massive psychological boost for us. Both teams will know each other very well from past recent encounters and its already advantage Donegal in respect of home advantage.

I believe that Donegal will win their third consecutive Ulster title this year and after that anything can happen. It’s going to be a great year.

As always, keep the faith!