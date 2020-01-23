DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from Donegal Golf Clubs

Dunfanaghy

Gents Club Stableford, Sunday 19th January: 1st John McNulty (10) 44 pts; 2nd Caolan McBride (25) 38 pts BOT; Gross: Daniel McColgan (4) 31 pts; 3rd Peadar Curran (9) 38 pts; Front Nine: Pat O'Neill (23) 20 pts BOT; Back Nine: Thomas Reidy (25) 23 pts. CSS: N/Q

Gents Open Stableford, Saturday 18th January: 1st Columba Crawford (30) Letterkenny 45 pts; 2nd John Nee (18) Letterkenny 41 pts; Gross: Brendan McGrath (5) Letterkenny 35 pts; 3rd David Alcorn (11) 39 pts BOT. Front Nine: Cathal Sheridan (21) Letterkenny 21 pts BOT; Back Nine; Roger Green Snr (11) 22 pts. CSS: N/A

Cruit

Club Competition 19/01/2020: 1st Gerry Breslin (7) 39pts BOT; 2nd Dermot Devenney (10) 39pts; 3rd Alan Gillespie (11) 37pts BOT; F9 Keith Bonner (11) 22pts BOT; B9 Frank Kelly (24) 21pts. PAR: 68. CSS : N/Q

Well done to Gerry Breslin on super score and a victory on count back. Hard luck to Dermot who ended up second 2 weeks in a row. Well done to all winners on a very tuff day.

Gaoth Dobhair

The Neil Roarty Plant Hire sponsored competition last weekend was won by Andrew Carr (23) with a great score of 41 points, albeit on a break of tie from Eoghan Gillespie (10). Third place went to Neil Paul Whoriskey (20) on a break of tie also with 40 points, while the gross prize went to Michael O Dwyer (5) with 35 points. The nines went to James M Sweeney (12) and Cathal Ó Gallchóir (16) with 22 and 20 points respectfully. CSS was 39points. Míle buíochas le Neil Roarty as urraíocht a dheanamh ar an chomórtas i mBliana arís.

There was no seniors competition last week due to the weather. The seniors competition continues every week weather permitting, and can be played any day between Tuesday and Friday.

All members are encouraged to join the club draw and if they can get a few of their friends to join all the better. For €10 a month you are entered into a monthly draw for five cash prizes and for all those paid up for the year will be entered into a draw for Free membership. So if you are not in, get your name to Eoghan Gillespie for the next draw on the 2nd of February. The next presentation of prizes night will also take place the same night.

The club's Annual General Meeting will take place on Saturday the 8th of February at 8 pm.

This weekend’s competition will be sponsored by AON insurance.

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Amid all the storms and the Gales there was some nice weather to play a round of Golf at Dunfanaghy and the Ladies took full advantage Our 14 hole competition on Tuesday the 7th January was won by Margaret Witherow (15) with a good score of 29pts. The 18 hole stableford on Saturday the 18th was won by Sadie Marie Curran (22) with 35Pts and 2nd was our competition secretary Siobhan Bogues (13) with 32 Pts. Well done Ladies.

Our 14 hole Winter League is now up and running. You can return a card any day except Saturday so get out there and play, enjoy, and may the best team won. Great idea from competition secretary Siobhan and well done to her and Eilish for organising it.

The Tuesday 14 hole is no longer a running competition however, the card can be used to return a score for the winter league.

Our next winter links takes place on Tuesday the 4th February and the next seniors is on Monday 24th February.

Rosapenna

Club Competition: The club competition (NQ) played over the Sandy Hills Links on Sunday the 19th of January was won by Michael Gallagher Jnr 6 with 39pts bot. The runner up was Sean Boyce 5 with 39pts. The gross winner was Denis McBride 10 with 29 gross pts. Third place was Denis O'Kane 11 with 36pts. Two's - Denis McBride, Michael Gallagher Jnr, Sean Boyce & Conor McMenamin with €15.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit per two.

Winter Handicaps: The gents club committee have introduced temporary winter handicap reductions for Sunday competitions only (will not effect the Saturday Scrambles, any Classics or the Captains Drive In). From Sunday the 12th of January the winner will be cut 1 shot and the runner up will be cut .5 a shot in the weekly club competition. Winter handicaps will be displayed alongside the entry book in the golf shop. When the Sunday competitions move back onto the fairways with 6 inch placing in play your normal playing handicap will be reinstated. All decreases will be recorded by the handicap secretary and will not show on your golfnet.

Winter Scramble Series: The next scramble is scheduled for Saturday the 1st of February over the Sandy Hills Links with a 10.00am shotgun. All entries via the Scramble Entry page on rosapenna.ie.

Winter Rules: The Old Tom Morris Links is closed for all play until further notice. The Sandy Hills Links is in play for all members & visitors with the following local rule in place - A ball that finishes on the fairway must be lifted and placed in the semi rough on The nearest side. See white line denoting the centre of the fairway. A ball in the semi rough or rough must be played as it lies. A putter may be used from the fairway. Club length placing applies on the fairway when using a putter. Please note that all bunkers under construction on the Sandy Hills Links are compulsory GUR and you must take relief from same. All competitions will be single tee, played from the forward winter tees.

Tee Times: With the shorter days & just one course open tee times are vital in the winter months, contact The Pavilion Golf Shop on 00353 (0)74 915 5000 or by email golf@rosapenna.ie for all weekend bookings.

Pick Up Game: This coming Sunday, the 19th of January, the pick up game will start at 11.10am. There is no need to book, just show up on the day 15-20 mins before the first tee time and put your name down in the Golf Shop.

January: Sunday 26th - Club Competition

Portsalon

Winter Series returns: Our hugely popular Winter Open Series returned last Saturday for the fifth event of the 2019/20 run. Last year's overall winner Daniel Shields once again found form to take a weekly win with 39 points. Event Six of the Auto Fast Fit Letterkenny-Michelin Tyres backed event takes place on Saturday 1st February. With the days beginning to length, there will be extra 45 minutes on the timesheet, booking remains essential. Call the Shop on 074 9159459 to secure your tee-time.

Course improvements: Our course remains in superb condition thanks to the hard-working greens team. Social media enthusiasts will have noted the makeover recently given to the greenside bunker on the 13th hole, which has drawn positive reviews from far and wide. This unique revamp is a testament to Johnny Shields and his team, and proof that course improvements can be achieved via hard work and imagination, without costing a fortune. With that in mind, we ask members to keep in mind the following when out on the course.

Fairways: A number of fairways have been widened at the main landing areas so when dropping off fairways please remember to drop outside these areas (marked by broken white lines).

Divots: With Fairways out of play, all divots are now been taken from the semi rough so please remember to take a divot bag and: 1) replace divot, 2) cover over with divot mix and 3) smooth off any excess mix with your feet. If divot mix is not smoothed off then once a cutting machine hits it then it blunts the cutting machine immediately.

Surrounds and Approaches: These areas have now been roped off to give them some badly needed rest before the start of the main playing season so please keep all Buggies and Trolleys outside the ropes.

Should either stake or rope interfere with stance or intended swing then relief may be taken under no penalty. A ball striking either stake or rope may be replayed under no penalty. Stakes and ropes must not be removed, penalty for breach of this rule is 2 strokes. Please see sign at first tee.

Buggies: There are an increasing number of buggies being driven onto and around the sides of tee boxes which is unacceptable. Please keep all buggies away from tees and avoid turning sharply on any areas throughout the course.

Saturday 18th January - Winter Series sponsored by Auto Fast Fit Letterkenny/Michelin Tyres: Winner: Daniel Shields (8) – 39 pts BOT; Runner-up: Kevin O'Hagan (10) – 39 pts; Gross: Noel Callan (Scratch) – 35 gross pts; Third: Patrick McCloskey (8) – 38 pts; Visitor: Gary Duffy (8) – 35 pts

Sunday 19th January – Gents Members: Winner: Brendan McHugh (15) – 40 pts; Runner-up: Brendan Gallagher (12) – 39 pts; Gross: Eamonn McConigley (6) – 29 gross pts.

Portsalon Ladies

Roseanne Logue announced as Lady Captain in Portsalon GC 2020: Past Captain, Mary Flynn, hosted the Ladies Annual General Meeting in the Club recently, where during her Captains Address recalled the many highlights of her year, she thanked her hard working Committee and especially the outgoing officers for their hard work and dedication to their roles, the Team Captains and the ladies members for their support throughout her year as Captain. She was delighted to announce and welcome Roseanne Logue as incoming Captain.

Roseanne in turn proposed Irish Condon as her Vice-Captain and announce her Committee for 2020. As 49th Lady Captain of Portsalon Golf Club she commented on the long history of the Club and in particular the ladies branch. The foresight, hard work and enthusiasm in which her predecessors distinguished themselves in promoting the club and in particular ladies golf, she hoped to continue this tradition and thanked Mary for giving her the opportunity. Best wishes to Mr Captain, Stephen Connolly and Vice-Captain, Eamon (Becks) McConigley, both of whom are long standing members with a great interest in the Club. Finally she thanked, Vice-Captain Iris, the committee and the members and wished them all a fit and happy years golfing in 2020.

Competition Results: The frost weather conditions won out on Sunday 19th January with no Members competition.

Ladies Members competition every Sunday and Friday as the alternative day.

Ladies Winter Links on Thursday 30th January, timesheet in operation. To book or cancel contact the Club 07491-59459

PHOTOGRAPHS:

(1) Lady Captain, Roseanne Logue receiving her Captains pin from Mary Flynn, outgoing Captain.

(2) Mary Flynn, outgoing Captain, Roseanne Logue, Portsalon Lady Captain 2020 and Club President, Betty Boal