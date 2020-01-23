Almost €8,000 raised for Breast Cancer Research in charity golf classic

Almost €8,000 was raised at a very well supported Breast Cancer Golf Classic which was held at Bundoran Golf Club.

The event took place last May - and the cheque recently presented by the organisers.

The O’Neill family would like to extend a very special thank you to all members, non members and all the generous sponsors who supported the fundraising classic which was held in Bundoran Golf Club on May 3.

The day was a great success with over 40 teams playing. The final sum raised amounted to €7,850.

The organisers apologise for the delay in publishing these results but it was due to a family bereavement. Congratulations to the winning teams.

Ann and Kathleen O'Neill pictured presenting a cheque for €7,850 from Bundoran Golf Club to Mariam Hand, National coordinator of Breast Cancer Research

Results were:

1st: Frankie Mc Gloin, Terry Mc Shea, Jim Mc Caffery & Vincent Granaghan - 92 pts.

2nd: David Ruane, Barry Burke, Jimmy Gethins, Christy Barry - 92 pts.

3rd: David Graham, Seamus O’Neill, Tommy Maguire & Kathleen O Neill. 91 pts.

4th: Matt Gallagher, Declan Gallagher, Roy Harron, Gerard Gallagher. 90 pts. (b.o.t.)

5th: Jimmy Donovan, Mel Mc Loughlin, Joe Keaney, Patsy Mc Corry. 90pts

6th: Conor Magee, Sean Hesketh, Mo Mc Partland, Trisha Hesketh. 88 pts.

7th: Brian Mac Carthaig, Jonathan Keenan, James Keenan, Bobby O’Shea. 87 pts.

8th: Mark Rush, Gerry Mc Mahon, Donna Meade, Patricia Mc Mahon. 86 pts. (b.o.t.)

9th: Aideen Mc Garrigle, Anne O’Neill, Yvonne Mc Garrigle, John Gormley. 86 pts.

Ladies Prize: Bernie Gillespie, Deirdre Mulligan, Ann Moloney, Mary Mitchell.

Nearest the Pin Hole 16: Martin Carr.