Greencastle FC midfielder signs for Institute

MOVING ON: Greencastle's James Henry has joined Irish League side Institute.
Greencastle FC midfielder James Henry is joining Irish League side Institute, Donegal Live has learned.
The 28-year-old put pen to paper with the Derry club on Thursday evening after a lengthy period of indecision about whether or not to make the leap to senior football.
Henry, who had a spell with Derry City from 2011 - 2016, has been a shining light for Inishowen premier league champions Greencastle in the past few seasons.
Greeks chairman Pat McLaughlin said: "James really struggled about what to do because he absolutely loves Greencastle FC and this has been such a difficult decision for him.
"But he is in the form of his life and naturally he wants to give himself the opportunity at senior level.
"We are obviously gutted to be losing him, but we would never stand in a player's way and we wish him nothing but the best."
