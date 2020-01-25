Donegal supporters need to get to MacCumhaill Park early this evening for Mayo clash

Donegal supporters would be advised to make their way to MacCumhaill Park early this evening if they want a seat in the stands for the opening Allianz NFL game against Mayo.

Mayo are travelling in numbers, as they do for all their games, and with well over 3,000 season ticket holders, they will be looking to take their seats in the stand.

The turnstiles are due to open at 5.45 so expect the stand at MacCumhaill Park to be filled up early.

Will Declan Bonner push Neil McGee into action? Brendan McCole has been full-back for the Dr McKenna Cup games and he has also been holding down the No. 3 jersey and the captaincy of DCU, who are through to the Sigerson Cup final.

That final is due to be played on Wednesday next, so it is a busy time for the St Nauls man. Conor Morrison of St Eunans is in the same position, while Mark Curran of Dungloe is also part of the DCU squad.

Games between Donegal and Mayo have been feisty affairs in the recent past and even though Mayo are fielding a very much new-look team for tonight's game, it promises to be close once again.

The Mayo names on their team list which are familiar include David Clarke, Colm Boyle, Brendan Harrison, Patrick Durcan, Tom Parsons and Diarmuid O'Connor. Boyle is selected in the unusual position of corner-back, but that may change.

Unfortunately, no Donegal team has been released, so Donegal supporters will travel to the Ballybofey venue in the dark. It would make it so much more interesting for supporters if they knew who was selected to play.

But while that is disappointing, it is so important that Donegal supporters match their Mayo counterparts for numbers.