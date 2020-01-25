Jason Quigley wants former World champion Jaime Munguia for next fight

After another victory in the ring on Thursday night in California, Donegal's Jason Quigley wants a crack at Jaime Munguia, who held the WBO Junior Middleweight title from 2018 to 1019.

Quigley made the call in the after fight interview in the ring after he disposed of Mexican Fernando Marin at The Hangar, Orange County in California.

"I've made a lot of sacrifices; I've made a lot of changes. My career was in limbo for a little bit, I was in and out with injury, different things like that, moving camp, moving trainers. And I think tonight I did the best thing possible for me.

"I've never called anybody out in my life, but Jaime Munguia beat a fellow Irishman of mine Denis Hogan. These are the lads I'm coming after. I'm not calling them out of disrespect. I'm a fighter that wants to be a world champion.

"And look at these Irish fans. This is my fourth time headlining a show in California and look at the crowd that I bring. I am so blessed and so humbled with the support that I have," said Quigley.

Thursday night's demolition of Marin was one of Quigley's most impressive displays in his 19-fight career (18-1-14kos).

The fight was stopped in the third round after the Twin Towns man connected with a right. He had pummelled the Mexican in the second round almost to a standstill.

“It’s the first time in a long time that I enjoyed a fight. It’s the first time I controlled my emotions, I let my shots go and did what I do best.

“He’s got one hard head. I’m surprised it wasn’t stopped earlier. He was responsive and wasn’t sitting on the ropes. He’s a tough operator and this is a tough game. I dominated him in the second round and he looked like he was ready to go. I wasted too much energy trying to get him out in the second round. He was stunned a few times, but didn’t go down. Eventually he did in the third.

“Performance-wise, I’m very happy. Things me and Andy (Lee) are working on in the gym are starting to come together. I felt good in there. I want to push on now. This keeps the momentum going and now I want to keep it going.

I said a prayer that I’d go in and perform to the best that I can and that I’d be happy with the performance. I was in there to box my best. I know that I have a good boxing head and a good boxing IQ.

“I had a great chat with Eric Gomez after the fight and I want to thank them for standing by me. I know people have been doubting me and I doubted myself at times. I went downhill in terms of the boxing world. It took a lot of change and a lot of people that I love standing by me," said Quigley.