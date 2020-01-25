RESULTS: Streets of Ballyshannon 5k road race and walk

On a beautiful day for athletics, over 400 runners and walkers took to the start line for Saturday's annual Streets of Ballyshannon 5k run and walk.

This was the seventh staging of this race - and it's growing in popularity every year.

North Leitrim AC runner Ryan Owen claimed victory in 16.57 - but he had just a second to spare over Teresa Doherty, Finn Valley AC in second.

Teresa's clubmate at Finn Valley, Colin McNulty, was third in 17.03.

A reminder, the second in the Spring Series of races organised by Lifford/Strabane AC takes place on Sunday, January 26. The race in Raphoe starts at 10.15am.

Results from today:

Streets of Ballyshannon

5k 2020

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime

1. 209 Ryan Owen M MO North Leitrim 16:57

2. 493 Teresa Doherty F FO Finn Valley AC 16:58

3. 439 Colin Mc Nulty M MO Finn Valley 17:03

4. 446 Ryan Pitachard M MO KC Runner 17:27

5. 470 Paul Barlow M MO Omagh Harriers 17:30

6. 224 Derek Somerville M M50 Omagh Harriers 17:35

7. 177 Domhnall Melly M MO Sligo AC 17:48

8. 253 James Garvey M MO Rossnowlagh Wanderers 18:03

9. 286 Ciaran Smith M MO The Training Hut 18:07

10. 476 Dave Slater M M40 Enniskillen RC 18:12

11. 208 Ciaran Clancy M MO North Leitrim AC 18:23

12. 115 Paul Patterson M MO Tir Chonaill 18:27

13. 447 Cathal Conlin M M40 Omagh Harriers 18:30

14. 409 Eugene Doherty M MJ North Leitrim 18:30

15. 114 Neil Faulkner M M50 18:31

16. 143 Heather Foley F FO Sligo AC 18:33

17. 4 Stephen Mc Elnvy M M40 Enniskillen RC 18:36

18. 441 Sean Irwin M M50 Corran AC 18:39

19. 455 Darren Wallace M MO Foyle Valley 18:53

20. 284 Markus Mc Gowan M M40 18:56

21. 256 David Lipsett M M40 North Leitrim AC 19:22

22. 9 Ryan Doherty M MO Strabane 19:26

23. 397 Andy Gilchrist M MO Tir Chonaill 19:29

24. 134 Cillian Sprice M B 14 19:33

25. 52 Caolan Gilbride M B 14 Tir Chonaill 19:36

26. 485 Sarah Brady F FO North Leitrim AC 19:47

27. 387 Scot William M B 14 North Leitrim DC 19:54

28. 136 Patrick Sprice M B 14 St. Michaels Enniskillen 20:08

29. 19 James Smith M MO 20:24

30. 53 Sean Gilbride M M40 20:29

31. 252 Pauric Patton M MO Rossnowlagh Wanders 20:37

32. 399 Noel Doherty M M40 Tir Chonail 20:38

33. 110 Cathal Fee M MO 20:41

34. 124 John McIntyre M M40 20:43

35. 138 Julie McMullin F F50 Tir Chonaill 20:46

36. 222 Fiona Fahey Gilmartin F F40 Sligo AC 20:54

37. 434 Sarah Mulvaney-Kelly F G 14 North Leitrim AC 20:57

38. 162 Adrian Devaney M MO 21:07

39. 105 Conrad Golden M M40 Galway Harriers 21:11

40. 297 Colin Burns M M40 21:13

41. 471 Enda Gilmartin M MO Sligo AC 21:21

42. 241 Daithi Cullen M B 14 North Leitrim AC 21:28

43. 116 Ciron Whoriskey M MO North Leitrim AC 21:36

44. 389 Mark Hazlett M B 14 North Leitrim AC 21:36

45. 235 Bryan Mc Guinness M MO 21:40

46. 175 R McCarthy M M60 Tir Chonaill 21:54

47. 243 Sean Cassidy M M50 Tir Chonaill 22:01

48. 131 Conor Smith M MO Training Hut 22:11

49. 46 Conan Sweeny M M40 MSC TRI 22:21

50. 425 John J Cannon M M60 Tir Chonaill 22:22

51. 109 Karen McCaffrey F F40 Enniskillen RC 22:24

52. 187 Keefe Dolan M B 14 North Leitrim AC 22:40

53. 184 Tom Daly M MO Ballyshannon Boxing Club 22:47

54. 426 Ewa Wojnizowics-Lambucka F FO 22:47

55. 17 John Bradley M M50 22:47

56. 50 Ellis Mc Guinness M MO Ballyshannon Boxing Club 22:52

57. 112 John Campbell M MO 22:53

58. 212 Jason Mc Menamin M MO 22:58

59. 49 Paul McGuinness M MO 22:59

60. 276 Peter Duddy M M40 Bruckless Road Runners 23:00

61. 137 Mary Rutledge F F50 Churchill Ladies 23:02

62. 442 B Connolly M M60 MSC Tri 23:09

63. 437 Peter Horan M MO 23:11

64. 171 Rod Collins M M50 Enniskillen Running Club 23:13

65. 113 Aisling Faulkner F FO 23:20

66. 394 Darragh Summerville M B 14 23:21

67. 2 Aravon McCann F F50 MRC 23:25

68. 474 Patrick Mc Gloin M M40 23:29

69. 279 Conor Flannery M MO 23:31

70. 18 Sean Gallagher M MO 23:32

71. 90 Niamh Gallagher F FO 23:40

72. 285 Darragh McGowan M B 14 23:43

73. 141 Loretta Cullen F F50 Tir Chonaill 23:45

74. 246 Luke Fitzmaurice M B 14 North Leitrim AC 23:52

75. 232 Tina Gallagher F F50 OMG 23:53

76. 190 Iurate Iucyte F FO 23:57

77. 379 Paul Smyth M MO 23:58

78. 283 Kyran Mc Gowan M B 14 24:00

79. 492 Eamon Colgan M MO 24:00

80. 145 James Hoey M MO Erne Gaels 24:03

81. 185 Sean O'Reilly M MJ Ballyshannon Boxing Club 24:06

82. 257 Jack Lipsett M B 14 North Leitrim AC 24:08

83. 220 Pamela Zarb F F40 Tir Chonail 24:12

84. 51 John Muldoon M M40 24:13

85. 172 Declan Oakes M M50 24:18

86. 435 Karen Mulvaney-Kelly F G 14 North Leitrim AC 24:18

87. 287 Robert Sheerin M M40 24:20

88. 71 Bart Brzoska M M40 Booknest AC 24:20

89. 173 Vera Haughey F F50 Tir Chonail 24:23

90. 406 Enda Whelan M M60 Sligo AC 24:23

91. 472 Edward Crawford M M40 Finn Valley AC 24:26

92. 454 Niamh Wallace F FO Foyle Valley AC 24:29

93. 8 Matthew Murphy M MJ Enniskillen RC 24:31

94. 385 Conall Bradshaw M MJ Ballyshannon RFC 24:32

95. 211 Anna O'Carroll F FO 24:33

96. 169 Riley Loughlin M B 14 24:34

97. 453 Brian Kerrigan M MO 24:36

98. 170 Patrick Loughlan M M40 Tir Chonaill 24:37

99. 166 Niamh Foley F FO 24:59

100. 165 Maria Foley F FO 24:59

101. 217 Dáire Gallagher M MJ Ballyshannon RFC 25:06

102. 64 Mary Hoey F F50 Tir Chonaill 25:07

103. 380 Barry Mc Dermott M MO 25:12

104. 292 Eva Mc Mullin F FO Training Hut 25:21

105. 396 Nathan Cole M MO Pro Fitness 25:22

106. 381 Ann Mullins F F50 Ballina AC 25:25

107. 163 Christopher Fenton M MO The Training Hut 25:26

108. 140 Martina Coughlin F F40 Tir Chonaill 25:27

109. 76 Sharon McGowan F F50 Tir Chonail 25:27

110. 254 Ann Donoghue F F60 Tír Chonaill AC 25:30

111. 180 Kieran O'Doherty M MJ Training Hut 25:33

112. 75 Caroline Kennedy F F40 Bruckless Rd Runners 25:55

113. 383 Henry Foster M MJ Ballyshannon RFC 25:56

114. 74 Alison Murray F FO Bruckless RD Runners 25:57

115. 181 Fiona O'Doherty F FO The Training Hut 25:59

116. 491 Joe Colgen M B 14 26:05

117. 249 Dave Swann M M60 26:14

118. 31 Alan Sweeny M M40 Holy Family NS 26:16

119. 477 Ian Harkin M B 14 26:17

120. 139 Mark Fitzgerald M MO 26:18

121. 238 Ciara Parker F G 14 OMG AC 26:19

122. 445 Dara Vaughan M B 14 26:20

123. 478 Tracey Harkin F F40 Drumshamboo AC 26:20

124. 98 Michael Ward M M40 26:22

125. 388 David Bradshaw M MO 26:23

126. 103 Hannah Doherty F FO 26:30

127. 444 Brian Flanagan M M50 26:34

128. 386 Colm Ferris M MO 26:38

129. 299 Allan McGloin M M40 The Training Hut 26:40

130. 483 Noel Lorinyenko M B 14 Lough Eske 26:41

131. 480 Sean Lorinyenko M M50 Tír Chonaill AC 26:41

132. 392 Conor Vaughan M B 14 26:46

133. 155 Mya O'Shea F FJ Erne Gaels 26:47

134. 60 Rossa Gallagher M B 14 Tir Chonail 26:53

135. 473 Mareosa Crawford F F40 Finn Valley AC 26:53

136. 244 Daniel McLoone M B 14 Ballyshannon RFC 26:58

137. 164 Padraig Tierney M M50 26:58

138. 65 Eleanor Rooney F F50 Tir Chonaill 26:58

139. 104 Conor Quinn M M40 27:03

140. 178 Ronan O'Donnell M B 14 Bundoran 27:16

141. 179 Shane O'Donnell M M40 Tir Chonail 27:19

142. 637 Cormac Dillon M B 14 North Sligo AC 27:20

143. 296 Anne Maria Scanlon F F40 Training Hut 27:21

144. 635 Niamh Dillon F G 14 North Sligo AC 27:21

145. 83 Andrea Lipsett F FO 27:22

146. 16 Malgorzata Sielmach F FO 27:25

147. 475 Tanya Meehan F FO 27:35

148. 495 Ciara Gallagher F F40 27:42

149. 234 Bernie Maguire F F50 OMG 27:43

150. 66 John Rooney M M50 Aodh Rua 27:45

151. 44 Diane Cadden F FO Enniskillen RC 27:46

152. 45 Declan O'Hare M M40 27:46

153. 3 Lucia Jackman F F50 Maguiresbridge RC 27:49

154. 498 Eileen Boyce F F40 North Leitrim AC 27:50

155. 228 Rachel McGarrigle F F40 Tir Chonaill 27:53

156. 400 Audrey Hannigan F FO Tir Chonaill 27:55

157. 25 Andrea Maguire F FO Holy Family NS 27:55

158. 188 Janis Dolan F F40 North Leitrim AC 28:00

159. 451 Marc Mc Menamn M MO 28:02

160. 182 Iarlaith Foley M MJ Ballyshannon Boxing Club 28:04

161. 291 Tanya Dunne F FO 28:07

162. 463 Carol Mc Cabe F F40 Letterkenny 28:09

163. 186 Dede Maguire F F50 28:20

164. 106 Roisin Lee F F50 28:33

165. 61 Colette Gallagher F F40 28:42

166. 72 Caroline Megany F FO Letterkenney 28:43

167. 270 Catherine O Grady F FO 28:50

168. 269 Stephen Donnelly M M40 28:50

169. 490 Karl Curran M M50 28:51

170. 288 Grainne Keown F FO The Training Hut 28:51

171. 443 Andy Campbell M M40 Termoneeny Running Club 28:52

172. 96 Eoghan Gallagher M B 14 Aodh Rua 28:56

173. 157 Eimear McMahon F FJ Erne Gaels 28:58

174. 174 Jackie Harvey F F60 Tir Chonaill 29:09

175. 237 Eugene Parker M B 14 OmG AC 29:15

176. 97 MJ Ward M B 14 Aodh Rua 29:33

177. 494 Aine Clarke F FJ Enniskillen Running Club 29:33

178. 255 Katie Lipsett F G 14 29:43

179. 258 Lilly Brennan F G 14 29:43

180. 242 Oisin Cullen M MJ North Leitrim AC 29:51

181. 295 Yvette Morrow F F40 The Training Hut 29:58

182. 298 Ronan Monaghan M MO The Training Hut 30:03

183. 183 Danny Byrne M MJ Ballyshannon Boxing Club 30:05

184. 28 William Ryan M B 14 Holy Family NS 30:09

185. 1 Orla Grimes F FO 30:10

186. 168 Ciarde Sheerin M MO 30:14

187. 81 Siobhan Slack F FO 30:16

188. 130 Euan Smith M B 14 30:19

189. 277 Alana Kelly F G 14 North Sligo AC 30:27

190. 278 Luke Melly M M40 North Sligo AC 30:28

191. 282 Emma McGowan F FO 30:31

192. 153 Alison Curneen F FO 30:32

193. 135 Eilish Sprice F F50 30:40

194. 119 Pauric Mc Grath M B 14 30:40

195. 128 Ella Smith F G 14 30:43

196. 108 Corinna Keaney F F40 OMG 30:56

197. 290 N.N. 290 30:56

198. 158 Kelly Gallagher F FJ Erne Gaels Belleek 31:02

199. 497 Michelle Sherrin F FO 31:04

200. 129 Liz Smith F FO Erne Gaels 31:04

201. 159 Ellie McCawley F FJ Erne Gaels 31:20

202. 117 Niamh Mc Grath F G 14 31:42

203. 120 Packie Mc Grath M M40 31:42

204. 452 Madelene Murphy F FO 31:59

205. 398 Sinéad McCafferty F FO Boyle AC 32:03

206. 293 Tina Keown F F50 The Training Hut 32:03

207. 111 Hannah Murphy F FO 32:06

208. 294 Renata Liuna F FO The Training Hut 32:22

209. 107 Patricia Clancy F F40 North Leitrim AC 32:29

210. 84 Tanya Lipsett F FO 32:30

211. 465 Glenda Cox F F40 32:30

212. 464 Gayna Armstrong F F40 32:30

213. 152 Sinead Mc Garrigle F FJ Erne Gaels Belleek 32:33

214. 251 Desmond Brownlie M M60 Lagan Valley 32:50

215. 240 Mary Cullen F F40 North Leitrim AC 32:51

216. 239 Marie Parker F F40 OMG 33:01

217. 405 Sadhbh Walsh F G 14 33:08

218. 404 John Walsh M M50 33:08

219. 390 Cadhla Dolan F G 14 Tir Chonaill 33:32

220. 482 Meah Curran F FJ 33:32

221. 401 Conor Dolan M B 14 Ballyshannon RFC 33:48

222. 189 Julie Lewis F F40 Derrygonnelly Runners 33:50

223. 403 Barney Coughlin M M60 Tir Chonaill 33:51

224. 271 Martina Mc Manus F F50 33:52

225. 272 Geraldine Regan F F50 33:53

226. 391 Alan Vaughan M B 14 34:16

227. 215 Hugh Og Maguire M B 14 Colastie Colmcille 34:16

228. 121 Eoghan McNulty M B 14 Tir Chonaill 34:19

229. 122 Emmet McNulty M MO Tir Chonaill 34:19

230. 23 Sadhbh McGinn F G 14 Holy Family NS 35:17

231. 43 Jenna Britton F G 14 Rossnowlagh Surf Club 35:17

232. 38 Fiona Britton F F40 Rossnowlagh Surf Club 35:18

233. 227 Agatha M Garrigt F F60 Tir Chonail 35:21

234. 34 Dairin Sweeny F G 14 35:30

235. 33 Orlaith Gallagher F G 14 35:30

236. 638 Aodhan Wood M B 14 North Sligo AC 35:43

237. 640 Kate Wood F G 14 North Sligo AC 35:44

238. 21 Megan Murphy F G 14 35:46

239. 216 Sean Maguire M B 14 Holy Family NS 35:47

240. 461 Sophia Mulligan F G 14 Ballyshannon RFC 36:04

241. 151 Grace Keown F FJ Erne Gaels 36:14

242. 167 Dáithí Sheerin M B 14 Aodh Ruadh 36:41

243. 402 Katrina Dolan F FO Ballyshannon RFC 36:50

244. 634 Padraig Dillon M B 14 North Sligo AC 37:04

245. 62 Jayden McGrath M B 14 Holy Family AC 37:09

246. 154 Aoife O'Reilly F FJ Erne Gaels 37:16

247. 77 Skye Loughlin F G 14 Tir Chonaill 37:21

248. 20 Will Rodrigues M MJ 37:21

249. 24 Caithlin Mc Guinness F G 14 Holy Family AC 37:24

250. 636 Paula Dillon F FO North Sligo AC 37:27

251. 639 Elizabeth McCabe F F40 North Sligo AC 37:27

252. 245 Philip Mc Loone M MO Ballyshannon RFC 37:29

253. 393 Pauline Vaughan F F40 38:29

254. 147 Aishling McGullion F FO Erne Gaels GAA 38:31

255. 29 Emily Ryan F G 14 Holy Family NS 39:17

256. 30 Fiona Ryan F G 14 Holy Family AC 39:19

257. 432 Elish Gray F F40 OMG 39:22

258. 438 Elaine Monaghan F F40 Ballyshannon RFC 39:53

259. 267 Greta Putanite F FJ 40:01

260. 266 Janina Slavinskaite F FO 40:04

261. 265 Vilte Slavinskaite F G 14 40:05

262. 410 Paul Doherty M M50 40:07

263. 486 Brady Paul M M50 North Leitrim AC 40:08

264. 274 Kevin Duddy M B 14 Bruckless RD Runners 40:09

265. 127 Thomas Mc Gee M B 14 40:13

266. 126 Ruairi McGee M M40 Tir Chonaill 40:13

267. 273 Marc Duddy M B 14 Bruckless Rd Runners 40:27

268. 192 Caoimhin McDermet M B 14 40:27

269. 195 Kevin Mc Dermott M MO 40:28

270. 275 Joanne Duddy F FO Bruckless RD Runners 40:30

271. 144 Madeline Thomas F F60 40:33

272. 70 Roisin McGrath F FO Holy Family NS 40:43

273. 63 Aisling McGrath F FO Holy Family NS 40:44

274. 223 Michelle Duffy F F40 40:54

275. 250 Alex Hoey M B 14 Ballyshannon RFC 41:22

276. 280 Ethan Mc Nulty M MJ D T R FC 41:22

277. 194 Kayla McDermott F G 14 41:24

278. 193 Abbie Timoney F G 14 41:25

279. 196 Ciara Mc Dermott F FO 41:26

280. 231 David O Daly M M60 Navan AC 41:39

281. 35 Oisin Sweeney M B 14 41:41

282. 384 Colm Doherty Craig M MJ Ballyshannon RFC 41:42

283. 39 Barry Sweeney M M40 41:43

284. 197 Jake Collins M B 14 Ballyshannon RC 41:44

285. 436 Jamie Monaghan M B 14 Ballyshannon RFC 41:44

286. 210 Tanya Burns F F40 41:55

287. 156 Zoe Breen F G 14 Erne Gaels GAA 42:19

288. 132 Geraldine McGarrigle F F50 Erne Gaels 42:24

289. 73 Eugene Kelly M M50 Finn Valley AC 43:16

290. 142 Anne O Reilly F FO 43:20

291. 427 Wiktor Woynicowcz-Lambucki M B 14 43:42

292. 26 Thomas Gallagher M M50 Aodh Rua 44:15

293. 118 Kate Mc Grath F FO 44:26

294. 395 Maragret Darby F F50 44:35

295. 82 Anne Lipsett F F60 45:06

296. 79 Teresa Barnes F FO 45:09

297. 42 Aisling Britton F G 14 RossnowlaghSurf Club 45:18

298. 484 Eoin Lorinyenko M B 14 Lough Eske 45:26

299. 479 Ryon Lorinyenko M B 14 Lough Eske 45:36

300. 41 Cora Britton F G 14 Rossnowlagh Surf Club 45:45

301. 40 John Britton M M40 Rossnowlagh Surf Club 45:45

302. 433 Una O'Reilly F F60 OMG 45:46

303. 481 Eileen Lorintenko F F40 Lough Eske 46:02

304. 213 Patrick McMenamin M MO 46:04

305. 80 Robert Barnes M MO 46:27

306. 22 Anita McGinn F F40 Holy Family NS 46:31

307. 264 Cennie Keown M M60 47:00

308. 462 Peter Mulligan M B 14 Ballyshannon RFC 48:01

309. 460 Donna Mulligan F FO Ballyshannon RFC 48:01

310. 219 Dáire Reynolds-Magee M B 14 Ballyshannon RFC 48:06

311. 236 Denise Reynolds F F40 48:10

312. 99 Ava McGown F G 14 Melvin Gaels 48:18

313. 633 Darragh Cleary M B 14 Ballyshannon RFC 48:19

314. 125 Helena Mc Gee F F40 48:31

315. 456 Geraldine Rodgers F F40 48:31

316. 218 Sharon Reynolds F F40 Ballyshannon RFC 48:31

317. 407 Louise Doherty F F40 Ballyshannon RFC 48:31

318. 27 Lisa Boyle F F40 48:32

319. 47 Cormac MacSuibhne M MO 49:05

320. 263 Nicole Brennan F FO Ballyshannon RFC 49:15

321. 262 Gary Brennan M B 14 Ballyshannon RFC 49:16

322. 458 Troy Killalea M MJ 49:43

323. 281 Adam Hoex M MJ D T R FC 49:45

324. 459 Kieran Mulligan M M40 Ballyshannon RFC 49:47

325. 259 Caiden Brennan M B 14 Ballyshannon RFC 49:52

326. 261 Shane Brennan M MO Ballyshannon RFC 49:52

327. 230 Cathy Weston F F50 Boyle AC 50:20

328. 207 Cormac Gallagher M B 14 50:21

329. 191 Edde Reohan M MO 50:53

330. 48 Annette Galagher F FO 50:53

331. 457 Shiloh Killalea F G 14 51:00

332. 123 Niamh McNulty F G 14 Tir Chonaill 51:01

333. 499 Oisin Gallagher M B 14 51:14

334. 214 Florence Mc Menamin F FO 51:15

335. 88 Anne Flaherty F FO 51:15

336. 89 Eugene Flaherty M MO Tullaghan 51:15

337. 500 Conor Gallagher M M40 51:19

338. 248 Dymphna Cronin F F60 51:27

339. 247 May Loughlin F F60 51:30

340. 95 Michelle Bowing F FO 51:30

341. 161 Ruth Ann Fenton F F50 51:30

342. 87 Maeve Fenton F F60 51:30

343. 225 Karine Doran F FO 51:31

344. 487 Conor Meehan M B 14 51:36

345. 226 James Monaghan M M50 51:41

346. 86 Megan Fenton F FO 51:48

347. 85 Jessica Gallagher F FO 51:48

348. 488 Geraldine Curran F F50 51:57

349. 448 Hilary Irwin F F60 Donegal RFC 51:59

350. 449 Mary Kearney F F60 51:59

351. 450 Jaymie Kearney F FO 51:59

352. 489 Melissa Meehan F FO 52:03

353. 14 Aoibhe Lappin F G 14 52:09

354. 15 Ann McCauley F FO 52:10

355. 233 Jenny Mc Guinness F FO 52:10

356. 148 Rosie O Reilly F F40 Erne Gaels Belleek 52:14

357. 146 Peter McMahon M M60 Erne Gaels 52:15

358. 229 Emer Delahunty F F40 52:39

359. 408 Karen Doherty F F50 52:40

360. 221 Teresa Maguire F F40 Holy Family NS 52:40

361. 37 Aoife Sweeny F G 14 54:20

362. 36 Karl Sweeny F F40 54:27

363. 10 Ciaran McGuinness M B 14 Ballyshannon RFC 54:55

364. 94 Olivia Coyle F G 14 Ballyshannon RC 55:04

365. 68 Dempsey Lynch M B 14 55:08

366. 11 Michael McGuinness M B 14 Ballyshannon RFC 55:08

367. 67 Ryan Burrons M B 14 55:09

368. 69 Sally Burrows F FO 55:09

369. 91 Amelia Coyle F G 14 Ballyshannon RFC 55:17

370. 632 Ethan Cleary M B 14 Ballyshannon RC 55:26

371. 100 Roisin Cleary F F40 Ballyshannon RFC 55:35

372. 12 Grainne McGuinness F FO Ballyshannon RFC 55:38

373. 93 Sheryl Coyle F F40 Ballyshannon RFC 55:41

374. 92 Kara Graham F FO Ballyshannon RFC 55:41

375. 631 Cailean Keown F FO 55:48

376. 652 Louis Hassett M B 14 Ballyshannon RFC 56:00

377. 653 Jack Hassett M B 14 Ballyshannon RC 56:03

378. 651 Liam Hassett M M60 Ballyshannon RC 56:18

379. 13 Helen Thompson F F50 BRC 56:20

380. 101 Kathleen O Reilly F FO 58:09

381. 300 Anna Regan F G 14 58:10

382. 496 Mary Gallagher F FO 58:11

383. 102 Francis O'Reilly M MO 58:13

384. 467 Daryl Brennan M B 14 58:14

385. 468 Darrah O'Hara M B 14 58:18

386. 466 Ava Brennan F G 14 58:31

387. 200 Fabian Morris-Kinsella M B 14 58:42

388. 469 Susanna Brennan F F60 59:05

389. 78 Breda Byrnes F FO 59:13

390. 58 Jude Maloney M B 14 Ballyshannon RFC 59:39

391. 133 Rohan Cooney M B 14 Ballyshannon RFC 59:39

392. 199 Siobhan Morris F F40 Ballyshannon RFC 59:41

393. 6 Otto Morris-Stanonis M B 14 Ballyshannon RFC 59:41

394. 57 Colleen Maloney F F40 Ballyshannon RFC 59:46

395. 198 Ken Kinsella M M50 BSRC 59:49

396. 59 Tristan Gallagher M B 14 Tir Chonaill 1:02:10

397. 55 Finn Maloney M B 14 Ballyshannnon 1:02:11

398. 56 Stephen Maloney M M40 Ballyshannon RFC 1:02:13

399. 429 Katelyn Conway F G 14 1:02:29

400. 428 Orla Conway F F40 1:02:30

401. 431 Donna McCoy F F40 1:04:36

402. 430 Brardan McCoy M B 14 1:04:37