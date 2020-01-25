DONEGAL V MAYO: How the Donegal players fared against Mayo in League game

It may have been heartbreak in the end for Donegal, but there were many good performances from their players and they can be happy with the way they played.

Our ratings were:

SHAUN PATTON: Kick-outs were excellent and although two goals were conceded the St Eunans man could hardly be blamed for either. 7

CAOLAN WARD: Made some great runs forward and us very natural on the ball. 7

NEIL MCGEE: Pressed into action and didn't do much wrong. Would Mayo have scored the second goal if he were on the pitch? 7

EOGHAN BAN GALLAGHER: What a joy to see this man back. Looked like he had never been away. Let's hope he stays healthy. 7.5

ODHRAN MCFADDEN FERRY: Gave away a couple of frees in the second half and looked a little rusty at times. 6

CONOR O'DONNELL: An impressive league debut for the St Eunans man. O'Donnell didn't put a foot wrong and his passing was concise. 7.5

PAUL BRENNAN: Put in a really good shift and also hit a great point on the run. 7

CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Worked really hard around the middle. Was having one of his best games in a Donegal shirt until picking up an injury. 7.5

MICHAEL LANGAN: Was excellent at midfield and hit a great point in the second half. 7.5

EOIN MCHUGH: Was really lively, both in defence and attack and will be happy with his shift. 7

RYAN MCHUGH: Worked really hard to make Donegal tick. Hit a great point before having to retire injured. 7.5

CIARAN THOMPSON: Four points is a good return and Thompson also worked hard around the middle third. 7.5

PEADAR MOGAN: It has been a busy time for the St Nauls man. Almost had a goal in the second half. 6.5

MICHAEL MURPHY: What a display. Murphy hit eight points but was involved in many others. An outstanding game. 9

JAMIE BRENNAN: Finished with 0-2, but again it could have been more. Is now being closely watched but still has the power to make openings. 7

HUGH MCFADDEN: In for McGonagle, McFadden put in a good display around the middle. 7

BRENDAN MCCOLE: In for final 19 minutes, didn't get much to do. Another who had a busy week and along with Morrison, has a Sigerson final to look forward to. 6.5

ANDREW MCCLEAN: A very impressive introduction, working hard in defence and attack and getting on scoresheet. 7.5

JEAIC MAC CEALLABHU: Making his league debut, the Naomh Conaill man showed up really well and will be happy with the outing. 7

CONOR MORRISON: In for final minutes, did really well to win free for Murphy's final point. 7