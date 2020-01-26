FULL TIME RESULT: Goals the difference as Donegal hurlers losing opening league game to Armagh

Armagh’s ability to plunder goals proved the difference as they overcame Donegal in this first round Allianz National Hurling League game in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny.



Donegal …….. 0-15

Armagh ……….2-17



The Armagh men scored two goals in the second half and they proved the decisive scores as the Orchard County ran out convincing eight point winners.

Corner-forward Eoin McGuinness netted the first four minutes into the second half when he powered his way through to beat new Donegal keeper Luke White from five metres.

White, from the St Martin’s Club in Wexford, and who saved a first half, penalty made his Donegal debut in the game to deny the Armagh men a first half goal.

The first goal propelled Armagh into a 1-9 to 0-9 lead after the sides had ended level at the end of the first half.

Donegal’s response to the goal was swift and positive as they reeled off four unanswered points to go one up again by the 45 minute mark.

Declan Coulter, who ended the game with ten points, led the charge with Gerry Gilmore and P J McCarron also chipping in with points to restore a one point Donegal advantage (0-13 to 1-9).

After Convery and Coulter exchanged points, Donegal momentaily went two up thanks to a fine McCarron strike.

But that was as good as it got for the men in green and gold. Ryan Gaffney snuck in for a second goal and the lead for Armagh again.

They now led by two 2-11 to 0-15 with 20 minutes remaining.

The second goal sucked the wind out of the Donegal sails and they failed to score for the closing 20 minutes as Armagh reeled off six more points from Convery, Nick Curry, Danny McGee, Patrick Quinn and Conor Devlin.



ALL SQUARE

It was all square at half-time Donegal 0-9, Amagh 0-9, after Declan Coulter, the Armagh man in the Donegal colours, tied up the game with a well struck point in injury time.

A former Nicky Rackard championship winner with his native Armagh, it was Coulter’s seventh point and first from play.

He had opened the scoring from a close-in free inside three minutes but Armagh, who awoke the challenge, hit the next four scores to race into a three point lead, 0-4 to 0-1

But Donegal, who shot wides in the opening quarter, finally got up and running again and hit six points to Armagh’s one by the 30 minute mark to lead 0-7 to 0-5.

Armagh finished the half strong and were 0-9 to 0-8 in front when Coulter levelled the tie for the third time in the half.

Donegal face Tyrone in Omagh next Sunday, in what promises to be another testing challenge.



DONEGAL: Luke White; Stephen Gillespie, Christopher McDermott, Padraig Doherty; Ciaran Finn, Sean McVeigh, Jack O'Loughlin; Joe Boyle, Danny Cullen; Ronan McDermott, Gerry Gilmore (0-2), PJ McCarron (0-2); Declan Coulter (0-10, 8fs,1’45), Gavin Browne (0-1), Sam Doherty. Subs: Bernard Lafferty for S. Doherty h/t; Michael Donoghue for C Finn 53, Mark Callaghan for P. Doherty 64 mins, Lee Henderson for G Gilmore 65.



ARMAGH: Fintan Woods; Aaron Cox, Artie McGuinness, Kieran McKernan; Odhran Curry, Ciaran Clifford, Shaun Toal; Paddy McBride (0-2), Tiarnan O'Neill; Tiarnan Nevin, Nathan Curry (0-1), Ruairi Convery (0-6, 3f, 1 '65’); Eoin McGuinness (1-1), Dean Gaffney, Danny Magee (0-5). Subs: Ryan Gaffney (1-0) for S Toal,Patrick Quinn for P McBride, both h/t; Marty Moan (0-1) for T O'Neill 59; Conor Devlin (0-1) for A.McGuinness 64.