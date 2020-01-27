DONEGAL LADIES REACTION: Maxi Curran baffled by late double sin-bin for Donegal against Mayo

“It was a game we could have got something out of but ultimately it was our own mistakes that cost us. We conceded two goals in the first half from unforced errors and the penalty at the end was from another one of our errors, so we have a lot to work on,” was the reaction of manager Maxi Curran after Donegal's defeat in Mayo.

“The girls battled to the end and deserve a lot of credit because we had seven girls making their debuts out there and another who had just one game under her belt, but ultimately the two sin-bins at the end killed us.

“How we ended up with two sin-bins when the free count was five-to-one in our favour is baffling but the referee has a hard job to do and he did his best out there.

“Mayo are a fine team. They might have been missing a few, but 13 of their starters had played championship football last year and there’s a bit of steel, experience and guile to them.

“We’re a bit over-reliant on Geraldine McLaughlin for our scores. That’s something we have to work on and we’ll be doing that over the next few weeks at training.

“The way games went today, Waterford beating Galway and Westmeath drawing with Dublin puts us on the back foot already and we’ll have to work hard to bounce back, but nothing is easy in this league. We’re away to Waterford next weekend, home to Galway, then away to Westmeath and then home to Cork, so it’s not going to get any easier,” said Curran.