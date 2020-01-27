Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

DONEGAL LADIES REACTION: Maxi Curran baffled by late double sin-bin for Donegal against Mayo

DONEGAL LOST OUT TO CONNACHT SIDE IN OPENING LEAGUE GAME

DONEGAL LADIES REACTION: Maxi Curran baffled by late double sin-bin for Donegal against Mayo

Donegal Ladies manager Maxi Curran

Reporter:

Staff reporter

“It was a game we could have got something out of but ultimately it was our own mistakes that cost us. We conceded two goals in the first half from unforced errors and the penalty at the end was from another one of our errors, so we have a lot to work on,” was the reaction of manager Maxi Curran after Donegal's defeat in Mayo.

“The girls battled to the end and deserve a lot of credit because we had seven girls making their debuts out there and another who had just one game under her belt, but ultimately the two sin-bins at the end killed us.

“How we ended up with two sin-bins when the free count was five-to-one in our favour is baffling but the referee has a hard job to do and he did his best out there.

“Mayo are a fine team. They might have been missing a few, but 13 of their starters had played championship football last year and there’s a bit of steel, experience and guile to them.

“We’re a bit over-reliant on Geraldine McLaughlin for our scores. That’s something we have to work on and we’ll be doing that over the next few weeks at training.

“The way games went today, Waterford beating Galway and Westmeath drawing with Dublin puts us on the back foot already and we’ll have to work hard to bounce back, but nothing is easy in this league. We’re away to Waterford next weekend, home to Galway, then away to Westmeath and then home to Cork, so it’s not going to get any easier,” said Curran.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie