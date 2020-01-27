Donegal Women's League U-13s come out in top in the FAI Gaynor Cup Group against Inishowen

Donegal U-13 came out in top in the FAI Gaynor Cup Group Stage against the Inishowen Womens League.

What a showcase for girls football with both teams having the challenge of their first 11-a-side game on a full size pitch with McGinn Park in perfect condition.

Donegal settled early and within three minutes Niamh Ryan's (Lagan Harps) good work on left intercepting a pass found Orlaith Doherty (Lagan Harps) to tap home.

For the next 12 minutes both teams tried to adapt to the extra space and extra players, Heidi Gill for Inishowen and Eabha Daly (Illistrin FC) for Donegal were working hard trying to become the play makers for both teams.

Donegal defenders Kaylagh Sweeney (Mulroy Academg), Orla Malseed (Illistrin FC), Scarlet Keys (Lagan Harps) and Enya McBride (Raphoe Town) were solid throughout.

Niamh Ryan extended the lead after good work by Rosie O Donnell (Lagan Harps) on right. Ashling Mugan (Lagan Harps) soon started to pull the strings in midfield and only for the in form Inishowen keeper (Melaine McGoldrick) pulling off a great save, Ashling was in on goal after Clara McGuinness's (St. Catherine’s) quick pass sent her one on one.

Orlaith Doherty got another just before half-time after a long ball from Kaylagh Sweeney. Sarah McGuinness's (St. Catherine’s) introduction at half-time had an immediate impact as she linked up well with Rosie O Donnell to extend the lead.

Amy Doherty (Lagan Harps) was called on after seven minutes in the second half with a fine save from Creche Crumlish after a good run by Hannah McLaughlin for Inishowen. Alisha McCullagh (Raphoe Town), Niamh Toye (Raphoe Town) and Lucy McKeever (Illistrin FC) slotted into defence, keeping the tight compact unit.

Eimear Molloy (Illistrin FC) assisted Meabh Brady (Kilmacrennan Celtic) in a low shot to the left of the keeper. Unfortunately keeper Tianna Hannigan (Raphoe Town) picked up an injury during the warm up and couldn’t take part in game.

Excellent team performance by Donegal with Inishowen’s young keeper (Melaine McGoldrick) and Zoe McLaughlin and Sasha Boyce excelling for Inishowen.