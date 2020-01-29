Contact

BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Sick and disappointed after draw at home to Mayo

I’m sick and I have to confess I’m very disappointed after Saturday night’s draw with Mayo in our opening league game.

I know Declan Bonner and Michael Murphy were singing a positive tune afterwards. But after last summer's Super 8 defeat in Castlebar, and the manner of it, I felt we owed Mayo one.

It was a game we should have won and I hope the result does not come back to haunt us at the end of the season.

We scored nine points in the first half, kicked eight wides and at least five if not six balls into the keeper’s arms also in the opening 35 plus minutes.

Jamie Brennan intercepted a short kick out and then tried to arch the ball around the keeper only to go wide. If Jamie had scored the goal and we took a fraction of the missed chances we would have been out of sight by half-time.

Mayo did improve in the second half. They brought on Aidan O’Shea, Tommy Conroy and Kevin McLaughlin and they ran at us. They also bothered us under the high ball into their full-forward line in the first half.

Michael Murphy was once again colossal. He kept us in the game with his kicking and ended with a personal tally of eight points.

Eoghan Bán Gallagher was our next best player and it was great to see him back.

The two lads did well in the middle of the field and in particular Caolan McGonagle. Michael Langan played well but not as well as he had done in the two McKenna Cup games.

Caolan (McGonagle), unfortunately, picked up an injury and had to go off which was a pity. But it was good to see him play well and he does give Declan an extra option in the middle of the field.

Ryan McHugh had to go off injured too in the second half just when he was coming into the game. He got back once to make a timely tackle and break the ball away from James Carr in front of the goals, just before half-time. A Mayo goal was on at the time but Ryan nipped the danger in the bud. He also kicked a fine point.

Conor O’Donnell is improving and I thought he had a very good game once he got into the game. However, I feel Dáire Ó Baoill was missed from the half-back line.

Ciaran Thompson roamed out the field and kicked four points and also had a good game.

James Durcan took the second goal well but the reality is he should have never been allowed to get the shot in. It was one of those cases where someone takes a black card for the good of the team.

I hope lessons will be learned from Saturday night.

We head to Meath next Sunday with a win on top of the agenda. But it won’t be easy. We played them three times last year and there was never much between us.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack

