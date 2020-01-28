Robert Wehrley returns as senior team manager in Dungloe for 2020

Contact
Dungloe manager once again Robert Wehrley
Robert Wehrley is back managing Dungloe senior football manager it has been confirmed by the club.
A previous holder of the position, he replaces Francie Martin, who managed the side last season. Robert’s mentors are Shaun Sharkey and Conor Comack.
Dungloe are facing into a second season in Division Two of the Donegal All-County football league. It is understood he is to complete his management team in the coming weeks.
Dungloe, a proud club, has dropped down the pecking order in recent seasons and the new man’s number one objective is the return of Division One football at Rosses Park.
