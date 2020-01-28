Robert Wehrley returns as senior team manager in Dungloe for 2020

Robert Wehrley is back managing Dungloe senior football manager it has been confirmed by the club.

A previous holder of the position, he replaces Francie Martin, who managed the side last season. Robert’s mentors are Shaun Sharkey and Conor Comack.

Dungloe are facing into a second season in Division Two of the Donegal All-County football league. It is understood he is to complete his management team in the coming weeks.

Dungloe, a proud club, has dropped down the pecking order in recent seasons and the new man’s number one objective is the return of Division One football at Rosses Park.