Fodhla McFadden secures first ever indoor All-Ireland medal for Rosses AC

Fodhla McFadden

At the Irish Life Health National Indoor Junior and U-23 Championships Fodhla McFadden secured the club's first indoor All-Ireland medal for 2020 in Athlone.
Fodhla jumped 5.32m in the women’s U-23 long jump to secure the bronze medal.
The Masters ladies travelled to Gosford Forest Park to take part in the NI And Ulster Intermediate and Masters Cross Country Championships on Saturday last with Helen McCready continuing a strong season for her leading the team home with a brilliant 2nd place.
Emer McGee again defied the odds and conditions to secure a top 20 finish with Lorraine Doherty finishing strong to complete middle of the pack and continue her improvements. Missing a few ladies for various reasons meant the team competition was never an option.
At the Lifford-Strabane 5K Series Race 2 in Raphoe Charlie Postie continued his good form and finished in 3rd place with 16.18. Mark Ward ran a strong race to get 17.55, closely followed by Manus Mc Hugh with 17.57 and Paul McKelvey in 18.19.
Next in was Declan Gallagher with 19.19 and Owen Coyle had a fine time of 21.09.Great performances everyone.
This weekend see's the juveniles travel to the Ulster Indoor Track and Field in Abbotstown

