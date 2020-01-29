Donegal interest as Katie-George Dunlevy takes part in World Indoors in Canada on Friday

Contact
Eve McChrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy
Katie-George Dunlevy is be part of an 11-rider Irish team that will represent Cycling Ireland at the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Milton, Canada this week.
Getting underway on Thursday, January 30th, the Worlds will see Irish riders compete across 18 events.
Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, the world champions and Paralympic champions on the road, will be looking to bring that Midas touch to the boards in Canada next week. They are in action around lunchtime (Irish time) on Friday.
National performance coach Neill Delahaye said this year was a huge one for the paracycling squad.
“We have two major Tokyo qualifying events remaining; the UCI Track World Championships and the UCI Road World Championships in June,” he said.
“And (we have) a huge workload of training to deliver in our preparation phases to ensure we are ready to compete with the World’s best in August in Tokyo.
“Every nation will be moving quickly in Paralympic year and we have ramped up the intensity of our own preparation to ensure we hit the ground running in Milton," he said.
Katie-George and Eve will be hoping to pick up qualifying points in the event for the Olympics.
