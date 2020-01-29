DONEGAL CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Four Masters

Ireland Lights Up: Tir Conaill Park will once again be opened up for the ‘Ireland Lights Up’ campaign on Monday from 7pm to 8pm. Participants are asked to park at the front car park on the Killybegs road side of Tir Conaill before coming up to the astro for a 7pm start.

Club registration: Have you renewed your membership yet or the membership of your children? Pay your 2020 membership online as soon as possible by downloading the Clubforce app to your mobile phone or via the Clubforce

Leaving Certificate Gaeilge Oral Revision Classes: The club is running leaving certificate Gaeilge oral revision classes every Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm. The classes cost €5 per week. The club will be holding revision Leaving Certificate classes aimed at the Irish Oral examination. Parents and club members are encouraged to let anyone that is doing their Leaving Certificate know about this class.

Ladies Football Winter League: Our Ladies winter league continues on the astroturf pitch in Tir Conaill Park every Thursday night, with player and coaches from U16, Minor and Senior taking part.

Well done also to Hannah Crawford who also received a County Representation award last week for her involvement with the Donegal Minor Ladies Football team. Well done Hannah!

Lotto: There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €900 in Week 29 of the 2019/2020 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday January 27th. The €50 winners in the Lucky Dip were Mark Quinn, Doonan and Aidan O’ Doherty, St. Ernan’s. The numbers drawn were 10, 16, 21 & 22.

National Draw Tickets: The Club are now selling tickets for the National Club Draw online. The tickets cost only €10.00 and there are some magnificent prizes on offer. It should be noted that the total proceeds of the tickets sold by the club remain with the club.

Win Your House In Dublin: We invite our members to support Donegal GAA’s house draw. You could win a four bed semi-detached home in Dublin with Club Donegal. Tickets, priced €100, are available to buy from Sean Dunnion who is the clubs designated person or online now at winyourhouseindublin.com

MacCumhaills

Dinner Dance: Our Dinner Dance and Award Presentation takes place in the Club House on the 1st of February 2020. Tickets are priced at a €15. Anyone looking for tickets can contact Eugene on 086 609 8801 or Terry on 086 609 5347.

Match Stewards + Donegal Games: Many thanks to everyone who gave up their time on Saturday to help with the smooth running of the game in Mac Cumhaill Park.

Donegal House Draw: Anyone looking for a ticket for the Donegal GAA Win a House in Dublin draw can contact Eddie Walsh on 086 319 7622.

Operation Transformation - Ireland Lights Up: For the third week in a row we had over 200 people take to the banks of the River Finn and walk between 7.00pm and 9.00pm.

Sean Mac Cumhaills Underage Boot Swap: Attention parents of all underage players: If you have a pair of outgrown football boots that are too good to be thrown away, then why not exchange them for another pair? In return, you can find a pair in the next size for your child. The more pairs of boots we receive, the more children we can benefit. Boots can be left in with Raymond on any week day between 5.30 – 8.00pm.

Bingo: The Bingo takes place in the Villa Rose Hotel on Sunday night with an 8.30pm start. The Snowball jackpot is €5,100 on 45 numbers or less.

Lotto: There was no winner of this week's lotto. Lotto numbers were 8, 13, 14 and 20. There was no match three winners so three envelopes were pulled out: Nora Gallagher, Pete Byrne and Bernie Doherty who receive €30 each. Next week’s lotto is €5,700.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 23/01: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 3,9,11,17,19. The 3 x €50 winners were Seamus Duffy, Ballybofey; Maureen Gamble, Carndonagh; Donna Brannigan, Castlewellan. Next week's jackpot will be €4650.

Ladies: Training continues for our underage girls at the usual times. Please check the Bundoran LGFA for details.

Congratulations to Nicole Gallagher who has been named in the Donegal U16 Squad for 2020.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Ladies Presentation and Registration night which is taking place next Friday in the Community Centre (Backroom) at 7pm.

Sympathy: The club wish to express their deepest sympathy to Mary McGowan and Cathy Daly and extended family on the sad passing of their mother Agnes Shovlin Portnoo. Ar dheis de go raibh an hanam.

National Draw: Could all club members please return their National Draw tickets to Club Treasurer William Doherty ASAP.

St Nauls

Our academy continues on Saturday morning at Inver Community Centre. Junior Infants 9am to 9.45. Senior infants and first class 10am to 11am.

Our presentation Dinner takes place on Saturday evening at 7.30 pm in the Central Hotel, Donegal Town. Our guest of honour will be Frank McGlynn. Tickets still available in Sheerin Londis and from Executive members.

Operation Transformation: Continues on Monday and Thursday evenings at 7pm from the Community Centre, Mountcharles.

The slotto results from 19/1/20. No winner of the Jackpot this week. Numbers drawn were 4,7,6,1,3,5,2. The consolation prize of €80 to Eamonn Kelly, Mountcharles. This weekend’s jackpot is €1910.

St. Michael’s

Keep the Date free for the St. Michael’s GAA Club Annual Dinner Dance which will be held on the 29th February in the Shandon Hotel.

Reminder that registration for all members must be completed before 31st March.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Mary Coll Ballyboes Falcarragh. The €75 was won by Maureen Shields Glen. The proceeds of the Bingo for the month of February is in support of Scoil Mhuire in Creeslough.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 5,7,9,14,16,19. The Match 5 Winners were Bridie Durning Main Street Dunfanaghy and Mary McColgan Sandhill Dunfanaghy who won €50 each. This week’s Jackpot will be €6300.

Operation Transformation: Again, last week we had over 100 people walk under the floodlights in Creeslough Pitch over the 2 nights. The lights will be on again on Tuesday and Thursday night at 7pm in Creeslough.

Tickets for the annual GAA Club Draw are on sale locally and St. Michael’s Club members are currently selling tickets door to door.

Minor Board: U14 Boys training will be starting next Thursday 23rd January at 7pm in the clubhouse. For further details contact Hugh on 0864472068.

Aodh Ruadh

Óige Aodh Ruadh launch: This Friday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh, we will be launching our Aodh Ruadh Academy, Óige Aodh Ruadh. All underage footballers are invited to attend with their parents / guardians for a short chat about the Academy, and each child can pick up their jersey and O'Neill's football.

Football: Indoor football training will begin shortly for under 6 boys [2014 and 2015], under 8 boys [2012 and 2013] and under 10 boys [2010 and 2011]. Text Ivan O'Mahoney on 086-1714701 to join the under 6 WhatsApp group.

The under 8s are in the new hall at Coláiste Cholmcille from 7pm to 8pm. Text Packie McGrath on 087-9794696 to join the under 8 WhatsApp group.

The under 10s are in the new hall at Coláiste Cholmcille from 8pm to 9pm. Text Damian Conlon on 087-2750986 to join the under 8 WhatsApp group.

Training for under 12 boys commences this Thursday at the Breesy Centre, Cashelard at 7pm. Text Stephen Ward on 087-64437778 to join the under 12 WhatsApp group.

Hurling: National Hurling Development Coach Martin Fogarty was guest of honour in Ballyshannon over the weekend. On Saturday morning he took over 30 under 14 hurlers in hand for a fantastic training session in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. Later in the evening a big crowd assembled in the Aras to listen to Martin speaking after presenting the awards to the juvenile hurlers.

Ladies: Training continues for senior, minor and under 16 ladies in the Mercy Hall on Monday evenings from 8pm to 9pm.

Under 14s girls training starts on Tuesdays in Rockfield Community Hall from 7pm to 8pm.

Coaching workshop: A workshop for all club coaches tutored by Anthony McGrath will take place this Saturday from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Scór: We are looking for people to represent Aodh Ruadh in Scór Sinsir this year.Contact Eamonn Martin Maguire at eamonnmartinmaguire@gmail.com.

Our Last One Standing competition sponsored by Liam Gallen Mr Gs got underway this weekend with 414 entrants this year. The dreaded draw proved costly as a lot of entrants had picked Roscommon. Best of luck to the 268 entrants still standing in round two this weekend.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,100. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 4, 6, 9 and 11. In the lucky dip €20 went to Thomas A Laughlin; John Gallagher; Margaret McCauley; Eoghan McKee; and Ann Kirwan. Next draw is in Owen Roe's Bar with a jackpot of €1,200 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: senior footballers.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,850. The winning Numbers were 1, 6,16,19 & 23. The €25 winners were Irene Walls, Ann McMullin, J.R. Claptan and Keith Corcoranand the on-line winners were William Duncan and Aine Gallagher. The next draw will take place in The Countrty Inn on Feb 3rd. Lotto tickets can be bought in Cassidy’s Shop, Ballintra, Bay Bush Bar, Ballintra, Ballintra PO, The Salmon Inn, Mullinasole, Country Inn, Ballinkillew, Dew Drop Inn, Laghey and 7 Arches, Laghey. Lotto tickets are also on sale on Match days. Thank you for supporting CLG Naomh Brid.

Naomh Brid senior team are playing away to Steelstown on Sunday morning, 2nd Feb at 11am.

An Clochan Liath

Weekly Lotto results: Winning numbers 9,14,19,23. No winner. Next week’s jackpot €4500. 5 x €20 winners: Patricia Greene, Meenbanad; Mary Kennedy, Glenties; James Byrne, Maas; Holly Murray, Dungloe; Rosha Byrne, Annagry

January draw of 200 + Club: €1000 Bernadette Melly; €500 Lorna O Donnell; €100 Nicole Comiskey, Kay Wehrely, Martin McGlynn, Colin McCarron, Patricia Molloy, Ann Sweeney, Davy McCarron, Mary Sharkey, Peggy O Donnell

Bingo Winners Sunday 26/01/2020: €150 Mary Sharkey, Mullaghduff; €130 Maeve Gillespie, Mullaghduff; €100 Eileen Gallagher, Glenties; €100 Mary Kennedy, Glenties

Senior manager - We are pleased to announce Robert Wehrely as our new senior team manager for 2020 and we wish him and the senior team all the best for the year ahead.

Na Cealla Beaga

Ireland Lights up Week 3 - Thursday the 30th January 6:00pm at the training field.

Minor Board Presentation Night: The Minor Board will hold their annual presentation night on Friday January 31st at 7:30pm in the Bayview Hotel Function Room.

Killybegs GAA Registration Evening 2020: The club will hold a registration evening this Friday January 31st in the Bayview Hotel from 7-8pm for current and new club members to pay their membership or purchase a club card!

The club’s Senior board monthly meeting for January will take place this Thursday January 30th at 8:00pm in the club meeting room in Fintra.

Bingo: There will be no bingo on Monday the 3rd of February due to the Blood Group having the Tara Hotel function room prebooked. See you all back on Monday 10th February.

We are into our final week of selling NCD tickets. If anyone is available to help out with the last remaining areas to be sold, please get in contact with Club Chairman John Baker.

Kilotto numbers 7,9,12,27. No winner. Next week’s Jackpot €2,500. No match 3. Next week match 3 €360 if jackpot not won.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

January 100 Club winners - €500 Seamus T Gallagher; €100 Pat and Neil Kelly, Laura Barrett, Bernie Boyle, Vincent Collum, Peadar Curran.

100 Club - Renewal: The 2020 100 Club membership is now due at €240 (which can be paid in instalments and includes your club membership)– deadline for this year is March 2nd.

Under 6s and u8s start back on Friday the 31st of January on the Astro Turf at Ionad Naomh Fionnán.

Faoi 10/Faoi 12 Training & Registration: Training for the U 10 team started on Tuesday 28th and Thursday 30th from 6 until 7 pm at the Astro pitch; the 12s will train from 7 until 8 pm on the same days.

Club Lotto: The numbers drawn Jan 22nd were 8,10,12,13,15,16! No jackpot winner..we had 1 match 5; congratulations Noel Rodgers who win the €100! Our jackpot for the Jan 29th draw is €5,300

Red Hugh’s

Lotto 23/01/2020. Numbers drawn 3,7,2,4,8,6,5,1. There was no winning sequence. Lucky Dip winner Annie Callaghan, Lismullaghduff €100.

Next week’s jackpot is 3,900

This Thursday will be the last week of the guaranteed €200 prize for matching 3 numbers or more.

100 Club: Our annual 100 club will be starting now again shortly, the club is actively looking for new members, it costs €20 euro a month. Contact Eamon Kelly 0872942974.

Congratulations to Niamh Browne who has been selected for the Donegal U16 Girl's panel for 2020.

Cill Chartha

Congratulations to Andrew McClean who made his Donegal league senior debut against Mayo on Saturday when he came on as a second half sub and scored a point. Ryan and Eoin McHugh also played in the drawn match.

The rescheduled Club Dinner Dance and Presentation Night takes place on Saturday 15th February in The Blue Haven at 7:30pm with presentations to be made to our senior and ladies teams and a reunion of the 1994 County Reserve Championship winning team. Tickets for the Club Dinner Dance are now on sale in Áislann Chill Chartha or by contacting John Carr: 087-2225599 or Grainne McBrearty:- 087 6532678.

Ireland Lights Up: Join us in Towney under the floodlights this Tuesday and Thursday from 7-8pm for a walk as part of RTEs Operation Transformation.

Senior Ladies Training starts back on Friday 31st of January at 8.30pm in Áislann Chill Chartha. Anyone new who is interested in joining the panel this season please contact Barry on 087-7838313. N

Membership meeting this Monday 27th from 7-8pm in Áislann Chill Chartha.

Bingo Jackpot €10,000: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s still €10,000 on 49 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm. €180 Catherine McBrearty, €120 Sheila Diver, €80 Teresa Hegarty, €70 Eilsie McMorrow, Pamela Bonner, Suzanne McShane, Mary Barron, Anna Cannon and Máire Byrne.

Toradh an Lotto €8,700 Winner! Comhghairdeas Tracy Boyle buaiteoir Pota Óir €8,700 Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 1, 4, 7 agus 12. Béidh €2,000 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

Robert Emmets

Lotto numbers 2-8-14-24. No Lotto jackpot winners but we had two match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is a massive €4850.

Music and Singing classes are ongoing at Robert Emmets every Wednesday.

The national club draw tickets are now on sale.

Well done to Emma McCroary who lined out for the Donegal ladies in their opening game of the league against Mayo on Sunday. Congratulations to Abbie McGranaghan who is part of the under 15 regional development squad and also congratulations to Rebecca McColgan who is part of the under 16 county squad.

Club Football Gloves: Ciaran and Daniel Dalton as part of their transition year at school are producing football gloves at a cost of €15. They are done in the club colours and crest and look fantastic. Contact the boys or the club facebook page.

Malin

Underage Presentations: The were a massive turn out for the annual club underage presentations which took place in the clubhouse last weekend, where special guest on the day were Donegal county star Jamie Brennan. Winners on the day were

U12 Girls Most improved Player of the Year - Aoibheann Doherty

U12 Girls Player of the Year - Olivia Doherty

U13 Girls Most Improved Player of the Year - Cora Ward

U13 Girls Player of the Year - Amy Lee McDaid

U14 Girls Most Improved Player of the Year (joined winners) Jessica Doherty and Sarah Glackin

U14 Girls Player of the Year – Aishling Doherty

Suzie Lafferty, Eimear O’Doherty, Jessica Doherty & Christine Doherty also received awards in recognition of their inclusion in the Girls Under 14 Inishowen 2019 Development squad, while Aishling O Neill and Amy Lee McDaid also received an award for been selected for the Donegal Under 14 panel.

U12 Boys Development Squad Most Improved Player of the Year – Rionn Doherty

U12 Boys Development Squad Player of the Year -Lewis Kelly

U12 Boys Most Improved Player of the Year (joined winners) - Stephen O’Connor Farren and Odhran Doherty

U12 Player of the Year (joined winners) - Aidan Doherty & Thomas Doherty.

Ruairi McLaughlin Fildara was presented with an award after representing the club in the Primary Schools County Skills competition.

U13 Most Improved Player of the Year – Jack Lafferty

U13 Player of the Year – Conor Mc Callion

U14 Most Improved Player of the Year – Owen Kelly

U14 Player of the Year – Darragh Douglas

The annual club presentation dinner dance will take place in The Ballyliffin Lodge on Friday Feb 7th.

Congratulations and well done to the Ballymena NS who have qualified for the Cumann Na mBunscoil County Indoor finals.

Well done to Sophie Murray who has been selected in this years Donegal Under 16 panel.

Lotto: Congratulations to Ciara McLaughlin F, Shantla on winning this weeks lotto jackpot of €600.

Ladies Adult Team: After an absence of a few years, we are once again fielding an adult side. If you would be interested or know of anyone interested in playing, please get in touch with Maria on 0877763679. I

Urris

Lotto Results: Last week's Lotto results: Numbers drawn: 3, 4, 15 and 20. As no winner our jackpot rises to €1,600 this Thursday night. €15 winners: Ann Doherty (Larkin), Cross, Clonmany. Anne Marie Duffy, Coolcross. DT Taxis, Gaddyduff. Sadie Grant, Tornabratley. Tommy Doherty, Ballyliffin.

Club Membership is now open for 2020. Please contact the following to get your membership Club Secretary, Clint Marron, Treasurer Edward Mc Laughlin or any committee member. Registration will take place at all underage training from now on.

Social Night: Our next night of song, music and recitation takes place this Friday night in the clubhouse.

Well Done to club players Oísin Cooney and Lorcan McGonigle who are part of the Inishowen Dalton Cup squad that got off to a winning start against St Eunans last Friday.

St Mary’s, Convoy

Lotto 21-1-2020. CN DN DY LD. 1 person matched 3, Stephen Grant Quigley's Point wins €100. Jackpot next week €6100.

National draw tickets are now on sale and sellers are out in the parish

A Registration evening takes place this Friday 31st at the clubhouse from 6.30 to 7.30.

Letterkenny Gaels

The Club Dinner Dance will be held in the Arena 7 on the 8th February with music provided by Martin Orr. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by contacting Michael on 0877797292 or Mark on 0872931458.

The club are currently taking bookings for Pitch-side advertising at Páirc na nGael. If your business would like to avail of one of the signs, please contact John on (087) 776 8889.

Tickets are still on sale for the GAA National Club Draw 2020. The proceeds of all ticket sales stay with the club.

Indoor underage hurling training resumes this Thursday in the LYIT sports hall from 7-8pm. Contact 086 840 5785 for more details.

Indoor Camogie training continues every Friday at the LYIT Sports Hall from 6.30pm to 7.45pm. Contact 087 923 6039 for more details.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí Lotto CLG Na nDúnaibh ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná: 7 10 18 agus 27. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir acu seo a leanas: Gráinne Nic Giolla Bhríde, Radharc na Mara, Denis Vaughan, Doire a’ Chasáin, Hugo Ó Dúgáin, An Machaire Beag, Lily Ní Laighnigh, Carraig Airt, Seán Ó Buaidhe, (Willie) Tullach, Ollie Mac Suibhne, Baile na nGallóglach. Fuair siad uilig €25 an duine. Duais tinrimh: Eibhlín Nolan agus duais an díoltóra, Kit Nic Laifeartaigh, an Baile Úr. Beidh an tarraingt ar an tseachtain seo chugainn sa Harbour Bar agus €7,300 atá sa phota óir.

Training for Under-10s, boys born 2010/2011 continues on Wednesday evenings from 6.30pm to 7.40pm.

Training for U-6s (boys and girls) from 5pm to 6pm on Tuesday evenings and for U-8s ( boys and girls) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Wed. evenings.

Beidh dinnéar bliantúil an chumainn ar siúl i mbliana ar an Satharn 22ú Feabhra in Óstán an Downings Bay. Tá na ticéidí €40 an ceann, beidh tábla de dheichniúr €400.

Beidh cruinniú ag Bord na nÓg san Ionad tráthnóna Déardaoin 30 Eanáir ag 6.30 le tuismitheoirí páistí a rugadh i 2006, 2007 agus 2008 chun rannpháirtíocht an chumainn i bhFéile Peile na nÓg a phlé. Seo deis iontach do pháistí an cheantair seo a bheith páirteach i gceann de na hócáidí is mó faoi aois a bhíonn ar siúl in Éirinn ach ní bhfaighidh siad an deis sin gan tacaíocht na dtuismitheoirí. Muna bhfaigheann muid tacaíocht na dtuismitheoirí ní bheidh muid ábalta foireann girseachaí agus gasúrái a chur isteach sa chomórtas, beidh orainn iad a tharraingt amach arís. Mar sin de tá sé riachtanach go bhfaigheadh muid tacaíocht iomlan na dtuismitheoirí.

Meeting in centre on Thursday evening 30th Jan at 6.30 with parents of boys or girls born in 2006, 2007 or 2008 to discuss their participation in Féile na nÓg. This is a fantastic opportunity for children from this area to participate in one of the largest under- age events in Ireland but it can’t be done without the support of the parents. We are asking parents to please come along and show their support for this national event. Otherwise we will have to withdraw our boys and girls teams from the competition.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 26/01/2020. Numbers: 2, 5,13,18, 24. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Joe Heraghty Jnr., Coshia. Next week’s Jackpot: €1300.

Iseult selected for Donegal u16s: Congratulations to Iseult Ní Mhathúna, who has been selected to play for the Donegal u16 team for the coming season. This is a great achievement and is richly deserved. Comhghairdeas Iseult.

Membership 2020: Gaeil Fhánada are now accepting membership for 2020.

Win your house in Dublin: That dream could come true with Donegal GAA. In order to complete the works at the Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence in Convoy, Donegal GAA are currently running a draw, with the first prize being a house in Dublin. Contact any committee member or drop us a message on Facebook.

Week 4 of Ireland Lights Up with the GAA: Massive thanks to the 92 people who showed up last for our walk last week! We go again on Thursday 30rd January) at 6.30pm at Traigh a Locha.